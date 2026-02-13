Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

Nine Nepalis Among 31 Killed In Illegal Coal Mine Blast

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Meghalaya coal mine blast Illegal coal mine blast Meghalaya
Search and rescue operation underway after an explosion at an illegal coal mine, at Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Nepal Embassy in New Delhi urged citizens to exercise caution while seeking overseas jobs after nine Nepali workers died in a February 5 coal mine explosion in Meghalaya.

  • Seven other Nepalis were injured, and the embassy said it is coordinating with Indian authorities on treatment and compensation.

  • Citing the mine’s alleged illegal operation, the embassy advised workers to verify employers and avoid unauthorised or risky employment.

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Friday urged its citizens to exercise caution while taking up overseas employment after nine workers from the Himalayan nation were among the 31 people killed in an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya last week.

In a statement, the embassy expressed "deepest condolences to the bereaved families" and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, noting that the victims died in the February 5 explosion at the coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district.

Seven other Nepal nationals were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, it said, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Search and rescue operation underway after an explosion at an illegal coal mine, at Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. - PTI
Meghalaya Announces Judicial Inquiry Into Illegal Coal Mine Blast That Killed 27

BY Outlook News Desk

"The embassy is continuously in touch and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the local administration and the police on issues including treatment of the injured, other necessary services and compensation to the families of the deceased and injured," the statement said.

Related Content
Related Content

Families seeking information or assistance have been requested to contact the mission through a dedicated helpline.

Observing that the coal mine was allegedly being operated illegally, the embassy said it becomes difficult to secure rescue services, compensation and other facilities in the event of accidents at unauthorised workplaces.

"Therefore, before engaging in any employment, the embassy sincerely requests all concerned to take up jobs only after obtaining sufficient information about the employing company, the salary and other services and facilities, and completing the necessary formal procedures," it said, urging citizens not to fall prey to strangers or intermediaries.

The explosion at the illegal rat-hole coal mine in Thangsku area of Meghalaya claimed 31 lives, including several migrant workers.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Muzarabani, Bennett Power The Chevrons To Memorable Victory

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  2. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

  3. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  4. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  5. Day In Pics: February 12, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  3. Poll-Day Violence Reported as Bangladesh Records 32.88% Midday Turnout

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  5. Awami League Boat Symbol Absent From Bangladesh Election Ballot After 30 Years

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action