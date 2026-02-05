At Least 16 Labourers Killed In Blast At Illegal Coal Mine In Meghalaya, Several Feared Trapped

A blast at an allegedly illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district killed at least 16 labourers.
Rescue operations are underway, but narrow shafts and unsafe conditions are hampering efforts, with several workers feared trapped.
Authorities have ordered a probe into the incident, as rat-hole mining remains banned due to safety and environmental risks.
At least 16 labourers were killed and several others are feared trapped after a powerful blast ripped through an allegedly illegal coal mine in Meghalaya on Tuesday, triggering rescue operations in the remote mining area.
According to local officials, the explosion occurred inside a rat-hole coal mine in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district. Preliminary reports suggest the blast was caused by the accumulation of combustible gases inside the mine, though the exact cause is still under investigation.
Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local administration were rushed to the site soon after the incident. However, operations have been hampered by narrow mine shafts, poor ventilation, and the risk of further cave-ins. Officials said several workers were inside the mine at the time of the blast, raising fears that more people could be trapped underground.
The mine was reportedly operating illegally, as rat-hole mining has been banned by the National Green Tribunal due to safety and environmental concerns. Authorities said a probe has been ordered to determine responsibility and identify those involved in running the mine.
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed grief over the loss of lives and assured that all possible assistance would be provided to the victims’ families. The state government said strict action would be taken against those found violating mining regulations.
The incident has once again raised serious questions over the continued operation of illegal coal mines in Meghalaya despite repeated bans and court orders.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X said: "Deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of many labourers in the coal mine blast in Meghalaya.
I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."