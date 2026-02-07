Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast Death Toll Climbs To 27 As Rescue Operations Continue

Two more bodies were recovered from the blast site in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, bringing the confirmed number of fatalities to 27, with rescue efforts ongoing.
Nine injured individuals are being treated, and teams from the NDRF and other agencies continue search operations in difficult underground conditions.
Officials, including the state chief minister, have vowed strict action against illegal coal mining, underscoring safety concerns and renewed enforcement efforts.
The death toll from the coal mine blast in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district has risen to 27 after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the site on Saturday, officials confirmed. The explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Mynsyngat–Thangsko area occurred earlier this week, triggering extensive search and rescue operations amid challenging underground conditions.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with state agencies, has been leading operations to locate additional victims and recover remains. At least nine people are reported injured and receiving medical care, officials added.
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reiterated the government’s “zero tolerance” stance on illegal coal mining and pledged strict action against those responsible. Authorities have launched inquiries and made arrests in connection with the incident as investigations continue into possible causes and lapses in safety enforcement.
The blast has once again cast a spotlight on the dangers of unregulated “rat-hole” mining in the region, a practice long criticised by environmentalists and civil groups for its safety risks and ecological harm, despite being officially banned.