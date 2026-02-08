Meghalaya Police Ordered To Hunt Down Financiers Behind Illegal Coal Trade

After a deadly illegal coal mine blast, authorities intensify enforcement and target financial backers fueling unregulated extraction in East Jaintia Hills.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Illegal “Rat-Hole” Coal Mine Blast in Meghalaya
Search and rescue operation underway after at least 18 miners were killed and several others were feared trapped following an explosion in an illegal coal mining site, in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The district administration in East Jaintia Hills, acting on directives from the Meghalaya High Court, has mandated that police and magistrates identify and arrest not just mine operators but also financiers and backers of illegal coal extraction networks.

  • Authorities imposed a full ban on illegal coal mining in the Thangsko area, with orders to seize vehicles, machinery, tools and other assets linked to unauthorised operations to disrupt the syndicate’s financial support system.

  • The crackdown follows a fatal explosion at an unauthorised coal mine in the Thangsko region that triggered intensified enforcement drives, prohibitory orders, and a broader legal push against unlawful mining activities

The Meghalaya police, under strict direction from the state’s district administration and the High Court, are now tasked with pursuing the financial networks behind the illegal coal trade in the East Jaintia Hills, officials said on Sunday.

In a decisive move to clamp down on unauthorized coal extraction, authorities have imposed a comprehensive ban on illegal mining in the Thangsko area. District Magistrate Manish Kumar’s order instructs police and magistrates not only to arrest mine owners and operators but also to track down financiers and others who fund these illicit activities, aiming to strike at the economic roots of the illegal trade.

Related Content
Related Content

The directive comes amid heightened scrutiny after a recent explosion at an illegal coal mine in the Thangsko-Umsngat region, which has already claimed dozens of lives and prompted intensified enforcement by multiple agencies. Officials are also seizing vehicles, machinery and equipment linked to unregulated mining as part of the crackdown.

Authorities have emphasised that efforts will extend beyond direct participants in mining to anyone involved in facilitating, financing or profiting from these operations. Enforcement teams will carry out regular inspections, detain suspects, and bring cases under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and related statutes.

Officials have warned that resistance to enforcement will not be tolerated and that all confiscated assets will be secured and processed under law. The aggressive stance reflects growing concern over not only safety and environmental degradation from unregulated coal mining but also the financial networks that sustain it.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup: Kushal Bhurtel Unleashes Carnage, NEP 31/0

  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: Uttarakhand Storm Into Semifinals After Crushing Jharkhand

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: IND Chase Revival Against NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  4. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  5. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. Indonesia, Australia Sign New Security Treaty To Affirm Deeper Ties

  3. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  4. Outlook Explainer: How the Epstein Files Expose Power And Impunity

  5. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets