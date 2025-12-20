Bangladesh On Edge: Fresh Violence & The Shadow Over Polls 

People eager to see the aftermath of the attack, vandalism, and arson incident gather in front of the Prothom Alo office building in Karwan Bazar. Violence broke out in Dhaka following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in Bangladesh™s 2024 pro-democracy uprising, who died in Singapore from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

People eager to see the aftermath of the attack, vandalism, and arson incident gather in front of the Prothom Alo office building in Karwan Bazar. Violence broke out in Dhaka following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in Bangladesh™s 2024 pro-democracy uprising, who died in Singapore from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire