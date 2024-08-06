India Caught Napping?

As a close and friendly neighbour New Delhi would have been following all that was happening in Bangladesh over the last few weeks. Did no one get a hint of how serious the situation was. Could India not have warned her to take the student protests seriously and diffuse the crisis? Perhaps that advice was given and not taken or perhaps as the MEA said at the start of the crisis that this was an internal matter for the government and India had no comments. Nobel laureate and Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus, has expressed his disappointment at New Delhi’s attitude. Hasina had gone after Yunus and her government registered a number of cases against him primarily because he had once been put up by the Bangladesh army to form a new political party. That move fizzled off. But Sheikh Hasina never forgot the challenge to her.