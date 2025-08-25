Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

Sanju Samson hit a 42-ball century for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League.
He scored 121 runs off 51 balls, leading his side to a last-ball win.
The knock comes as Samson fights for an Asia Cup spot against Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma.
Sanju Samson reminded everyone of his destructive best with a blistering century for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League on Sunday.
Opening the batting against Aries Kollam Sailors, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 42-ball ton, laced with 13 fours and 5 sixes, before going on to score 121 runs off just 51 deliveries. His explosive knock came in a tense 237-run chase, which Kochi won by four wickets thanks to Muhammad Ashik’s last-ball six.
Samson’s hundred was not just a local league highlight but also a timely statement with the Asia Cup looming. In his previous outing against Alleppey Ripples, he had batted at No. 6 in an attempt to show adaptability, but managed only 13 runs off 22 balls, leaving questions over his suitability for a middle-order role.
The 30-year-old has been in outstanding T20I form over the past year, particularly as an opener. Since 2023, he has struck three centuries in five innings against Bangladesh and South Africa, finishing last year as India’s best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 180.16.
Across his 42-match T20I career, Samson has tallied 861 runs with three hundreds and two fifties.
Yet, despite his recent exploits, Samson’s place in India’s Asia Cup XI remains under scrutiny. Vice-captain Shubman Gill, fresh from a prolific Test series in England, is set to return at the top of the order, while Jitesh Sharma’s rise as a backup keeper-batter after a dream IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru has further complicated selection.
India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14. Their final group-stage fixture is scheduled against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. For Samson, the coming weeks could prove decisive in cementing his role—whether as an opener or in the middle order.