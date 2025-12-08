IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

Shubman Gill's return means Sanju Samson would have to compete with Jitesh Sharma for playing XI spot
Suryakumar Yadav says Hardik Pandya's presence will "give a good balance" to the side
Skipper says 2026 T20 World Cup prep began right after India won the showpiece in 2024
With the return of vice-captain Shubman Gill ahead of the series opener against South Africa, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav made it apparent that Sanju Samson would have to compete with fellow wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for a place in the middle order. He also stated that all batters, barring the openers, should be flexible with regards to their position in the order.
"Sanju (Samson), when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order," Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference in Cuttack on Monday (December 8, 2025). He added: "Now the thing is, other than the openers, everyone has to be flexible. He did really well when he opened the innings but Shubman (Gill) had played before him in the Sri Lanka series, so he deserves to take that spot.
"But we gave Sanju opportunities. He was ready to bat at any number, which is actually good to see a player being flexible to bat anywhere from No. 3 to 6. That's one thing I have told all the batters that other than openers, everyone has to be very flexible.
"Both (Samson and Jitesh Sharma) are in the scheme of things. It's always good to have lovely players like both of them. One can open, one can bat lower down the order. In fact, both can do all the roles. It's an asset to the team and a good headache to have."
Gill, Pandya 'Healthy And Fit'
Suryakumar further asserted that Gill and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya "are looking healthy and fit". Gill missed almost a month of cricket owing to a neck spasm during the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, while Pandya was out for more than two months after a quadricep injury suffered during the Asia Cup in September.
While Gill will play his first proper cricket match upon return in Cuttack, Pandya marked his comeback in style with a 42-ball 77 not out for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before bowling four overs at full tilt for 1/52.
"What you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he (Pandya) was bowling with the new ball, he opened up a lot of options, combinations for us with respect to the playing XI," Suryakumar said. "That's what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done well in all big games, all ICC events, ACC events. I think that experience will count a lot and his presence will definitely give a good balance to the side."
On T20 World Cup Prep
For India, this T20I series is the start of a 10-match run into the home T20 World Cup in February 2026, but Suryakumar said the groundwork was laid long back. "Our 2026 T20 World Cup preparation began right after we won the T20 World Cup in 2024... Our preparation is similar. The preparation started after the T20 World Cup 2024 got over. Since then, we have been trying new things and everything is working for us."
He highlighted that India's recent success in the format stems from consistency of selection. "I feel in the last 5-6 series which we have played, we have tried and played with a similar combination. We have not changed too much... Everything is going well. We wanted to continue the same way."
