India Vs South Africa 4th T20I Preview: Suryakumar, Gill Under Spotlight As Hosts Eye Series Win

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Preview: India lead South Africa 2-1 but form worries around captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Shubman Gill have sharpened focus ahead of the fourth T20I

India vs South Africa 4th T20I preview Lucknow Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill IND vs SA updates
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav with teammates celebrates after winning the first T20I match against South Africa on December 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • India enter the fourth T20I with a 2-1 lead, but top-order inconsistency has emerged as a concern

  • Captain Suryakumar Yadav remains out of runs, averaging under 15 this season and yet to register a T20I half-century

  • India have reshuffled personnel, adding Shahbaz Ahmed after Axar Patel’s withdrawal

Form concerns surrounding Shubman Gill have dominated discussion, but an equally out-of-runs India captain Suryakumar Yadav is also facing mounting scrutiny as India look to strike the right balance and seal the five-match T20I series against South Africa in the fourth T20I on Wednesday, December 17.

India hold a 2-1 lead in the series, but individual form issues at the top order have emerged as a growing concern ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, now less than two months away.

Suryakumar’s Run Raises Alarm Before World Cup

The third T20I in Dharamsala presented an ideal opportunity for Suryakumar to rediscover his fluency during India’s chase of a modest 118-run target, but the ease that once made him the world’s top-ranked T20I batter was noticeably absent.

Once again, shots that previously defined his dominance produced inconsistent results. His dismissal to his trademark pick-up stroke underlined a pattern that has persisted for over a year.

Despite the numbers, the Indian skipper remains defiant.

“The thing is, I've been batting beautifully in the nets. I'm trying everything that's in my control. When the runs have to come, they'll definitely come. I'm not out of form, but definitely out of runs,” Suryakumar said after India’s win on Sunday.

Statistically, however, the picture is concerning. Suryakumar is averaging under 15 in T20Is this season, has not scored a half-century in 2025, the longest such drought of his career, and has crossed 20 balls faced only twice during this period.

With India defending their T20 World Cup crown, the team will be desperate for their leader and premier batter to regain rhythm quickly.

Gill’s Opening Role Adds To India’s Top-Order Uncertainty

Vice-captain Shubman Gill’s struggles have been equally worrying, if not more so. His promotion to the opening slot appears to have unsettled India’s top order.

Gill replaced Sanju Samson, who was first pushed down the order and eventually dropped, despite forming a promising opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma earlier in the series.

While Gill has proven his pedigree in Tests and ODIs, he is yet to consistently impose himself in T20 internationals. His run-a-ball 28 in Dharamsala during a low-pressure chase did little to allay concerns, especially with seven matches remaining before the World Cup.

India Team News: Bumrah Likely Return, Squad Adjustments Continue

India have added Shahbaz Ahmed to the squad following Axar Patel’s illness-enforced exit from the series, a move that could allow Kuldeep Yadav a more extended run.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the previous match due to personal reasons, is likely to return for the fourth T20I. In his absence, Arshdeep Singh delivered a player-of-the-match performance, with Harshit Rana offering solid support in Dharamsala.

“What I have heard is that Bumrah is available. But exactly I don't know. I am not 100% sure,” all-rounder Shivam Dube said on the eve of the match.

South Africa Seek Stability To Keep Series Alive

South Africa head into Wednesday’s contest needing a win to stay alive in the series. The Proteas have endured a wildly fluctuating campaign so far, with fortunes swinging sharply from game to game.

India dominated the series opener, South Africa responded emphatically in the second T20I, but have since been comprehensively beaten twice.

Since losing the T20 World Cup final last June, South Africa have won just 10 of their last 28 T20Is, highlighting a prolonged spell of inconsistency.

Still searching for a settled combination, the team management continues to rotate personnel. The frequent changes have disrupted the rhythm and contributed to costly performances.

With five matches remaining before their T20 World Cup opener on February 9 – two against India and three at home against the West Indies – the runners-up from last year’s tournament face crucial selection calls.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Ottniel Baartman, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde.

(With PTI Inputs)

