India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs SA Match – Check Result

Aiden Markram’s innings spared South Africa an embarrassment, but India made light work of a modest target to claim a seven-wicket win in the third T20I at Dharamshala on Sunday, moving 2-1 ahead in the five-match series

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I who won yesterday in IND vs SA in Dharamshala
India's Shubman Gill, left, and Abhishek Sharma greets each other during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the third T20I in Dharamshala on Sunday

  • South Africa were dismissed for 117, with Aiden Markram top-scoring with 61

  • India reached 120-3 in 15.5 overs, helped by the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

Aiden Markram produced a defiant innings to help South Africa avoid another unwanted batting record, but India cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the third T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

After being put in to bat, South Africa recovered from a dramatic collapse to post 117 all out in 20 overs. India responded efficiently under the floodlights, reaching 120-3 in just 15.5 overs to move 2-1 ahead in the five-match T20I series.

Markram Rescues South Africa After Top-Order Collapse

South Africa were in deep trouble early in their innings, slumping to 7-3 and staring at the possibility of finishing below their series-opening total of 74 – the lowest score in their T20I history.

Captain Aiden Markram steadied the innings with a determined knock of 61 off 46 balls. His effort included two sixes and six fours and ensured South Africa crossed the 100-run mark.

Markram was eventually caught behind off pacer Arshdeep Singh, who finished with impressive figures of 2-13 from four overs.

Harshit Rana, playing in place of Jasprit Bumrah who missed the match for personal reasons, claimed 2-34 from his four overs. Kuldeep Yadav was particularly effective, taking 2-12 in two overs and dismissing Ottneil Baartman off the final delivery of the innings.

India’s Openers Set Tone In Comfortable Chase

India made light work of the modest target. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill raced to 43 without loss in just 3.1 overs – the exact stage at which South Africa had been reduced to 7-3 earlier in the evening.

Sharma played an aggressive hand, scoring 35 runs off 18 balls, while Gill provided stability. The pair put together a 60-run opening stand before Markram intervened with a sharp running catch to dismiss Sharma off the bowling of Corbin Bosch.

Gill was later bowled by Marco Jansen for a composed 28 off 28 balls. South Africa found another breakthrough when Lungi Ngidi (1-23) removed India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was caught by Baartman for 12.

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube ensured there were no late hiccups in the chase. Varma remained unbeaten on 26, while Dube finished on 10 not out as India sealed victory with more than four overs to spare.

The result underlined the unpredictable nature of the series. South Africa had bounced back in emphatic fashion in the second T20I with a 51-run win after suffering a heavy 101-run defeat in the opening match.

What Lies Ahead

The fourth T20I of the series will be played on Wednesday in Lucknow.

The five-match contest is part of both teams’ preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in February. India will enter the tournament as defending champions, having edged South Africa in a dramatic finish to the final in 2024.

Earlier on the tour, India won the ODI series 2-1, while South Africa claimed the Test series 2-0.

(With AP Inputs)

With AP Inputs

Published At:
×

