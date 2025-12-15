India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs SA Match – Check Result

India's Shubman Gill, left, and Abhishek Sharma greets each other during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

India's Shubman Gill, left, and Abhishek Sharma greets each other during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia