NBA 2026: Houston Rockets Edge Phoenix Suns 100-97 For Narrow Win
Houston Rockets edged past the Phoenix Suns 100-97 on Monday night as Kevin Durant haunted his former team with a clutch 27-footer with 1.1 seconds left, capping a 26-point night. Phoenix briefly seized control late through a Devin Booker-led run, but Amen Thompson’s three-point play tied it before Durant delivered the dagger. Booker finished with 27 points in defeat, while Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. chipped in 17 each for Houston, who made it five wins in six despite missing Alperen Sengun.
