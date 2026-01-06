Delhi HC Seeks CBI Reply On Tejashwi's Plea

The case revolves around accusations that during Lalu Yadav's time as Railway Minister (2004–2009). Tejashwi has been accused of being a beneficiary in the alleged quid-pro-quo arrangement.

Updated on:
Tejashwi Yadav’s Massive Rally In Chakai, Declares ‘Bihar’s Era of Dishonesty Will End’
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply within 4 weeks to Tejashwi Yadav's plea challenging the trial court's order framing charges against him in the Land-for-Jobs case.

  • Tejashwi contests the charges as mechanically framed, politically motivated, and lacking direct evidence of his role in the alleged ₹1,000 crore railway land scam.

  • CBI to file response by February 10, 2026; matter listed for further hearing in March amid ongoing political implications for RJD.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response within four weeks to a petition filed by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav challenging the trial court's order framing charges against him in the alleged ₹1,000 crore Land-for-Jobs scam case linked to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railways Minister.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Mahajan issued the notice after hearing arguments from Tejashwi Yadav's counsel, who contended that the framing of charges was "mechanically done" without proper appreciation of evidence and that the allegations were politically motivated and lacked material to sustain a case of criminal conspiracy or corruption.

Tejashwi Yadav, currently the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, was named in the CBI's supplementary charge sheet in 2022. The case revolves around accusations that during Lalu Yadav's time as Railway Minister (2004–2009), railway land parcels were illegally allotted to private individuals and firms in exchange for employing Lalu Yadav's family members and associates in those companies. Tejashwi has been accused of being a beneficiary in the alleged quid-pro-quo arrangement.

The trial court in Delhi had, in August 2024, framed charges against Tejashwi Yadav and others under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Yadav's plea before the High Court argues that there is no direct evidence linking him to any land deal or appointment, and that the case is based on "conjecture and surmise" to target the RJD politically.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejashwi, submitted that the CBI had failed to produce concrete proof of his involvement, and that the framing order overlooked key documents and witness statements that exonerate him.

The CBI, which had opposed the plea at the admission stage, has now been asked to file a detailed reply by February 10, 2026. The court has listed the matter for further hearing in March.

The development is significant for the RJD, as the case continues to cast a shadow over Tejashwi Yadav's political career ahead of future elections in Bihar. The opposition has repeatedly called the probe a "vendetta" by the central agencies against the Yadav family.

