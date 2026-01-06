Delhi HC Seeks CBI Reply On Tejashwi's Plea

The trial court in Delhi had, in August 2024, framed charges against Tejashwi Yadav and others under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Yadav's plea before the High Court argues that there is no direct evidence linking him to any land deal or appointment, and that the case is based on "conjecture and surmise" to target the RJD politically.