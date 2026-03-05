Tejashwi Yadav Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move A ‘Betrayal’ Of Bihar Mandate

RJD leader alleges BJP “hijacked” Nitish Kumar and says the move could pave the way for a BJP-led government in Bihar

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha, Bihar politics, BJP in Bihar
Alleging that the BJP had “hijacked” Kumar, Yadav said the veteran leader’s move to the Upper House was part of the party’s strategy. Photo: PTI; Representative image
  • Tejashwi Yadav says Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha is a “betrayal” of Bihar’s mandate.

  • RJD leader alleges the BJP “hijacked” Kumar and will install a compliant chief minister.

  • Kumar’s nomination could lead to the first BJP-led government in Bihar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused Nitish Kumar of betraying the people’s mandate after the Bihar chief minister filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, a move that is expected to pave the way for the first BJP-led government in the state.

According to PTI, Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, said the development confirmed his party’s earlier claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not allow Kumar to remain chief minister after the elections.

“We have been saying from the very beginning that the BJP will not let Nitish Kumar remain the chief minister after the elections. This is exactly what has happened. This development is against the mandate of the people and amounts to a betrayal of it,” he said.

PTI reported that Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls earlier in the day, setting the stage for a BJP-led government in Bihar.

Alleging that the BJP had “hijacked” Kumar, Yadav said the veteran leader’s move to the Upper House was part of the party’s strategy.

“BJP is against OBCs and Dalits. They never want a leader from these communities to occupy the top post. They want a chief minister who will function like a rubber stamp for the top BJP leadership,” he alleged.

According to PTI, Yadav further claimed the BJP had always opposed leaders from marginalised communities and would now seek to push its agenda in Bihar, which he described as a socialist stronghold.

“The BJP has done a Maharashtra in Bihar,” he said.

Using a metaphor to describe the situation, Yadav added: “Nitish ji ko ghoda toh chadhaya hai dulha banake, lekin phera kisi aur ke saath dila raha hai” (They made Nitish Kumar mount the horse like a groom, but are getting someone else to take the wedding vows), PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

