Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Government Over NEET Aspirant’s Death

Independent MP Pappu Yadav has sought a CBI probe into the NEET aspirant’s death, with the family alleging sexual assault and an attempted cover-up by authorities.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the Bihar government over the death of a NEET aspirant and alleged rising crimes against women, accusing the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation of being “insensitive” and of “patronising criminals”.
He also alleged that the chief minister has been maintaining “silence” over such incidents.
In a post on X, Yadav said, “The machine-made double-engine NDA government in Bihar has become a tool for corrupt individuals, criminals, and rapists. The insensitive Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, formed through vote-buying, is perpetrating atrocities on girls, female students, daughters, and women across the state.” He further claimed that the “funeral procession of Bihar's law and order” had already taken place.
“Those who are at the helm of the affairs in the state are maintaining a stoic silence on these spine-chilling incidents while pretending to be saints,” the RJD leader alleged.
He further alleged that when protests break out against the government and the police, “demonstrators are beaten up and sent to jail”.
“This government treats criminals and rapists as its guests. Even media professionals might not recall when the CM last engaged in dialogue with them. The atrocities and exploitation by this machinery-driven government are increasing day by day,” Yadav claimed.
Meanwhile, independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, has demanded a CBI probe into the death of the NEET aspirant in Patna. He wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday seeking an investigation.
The student, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination, was found unconscious in her hostel room in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar area earlier this month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days. Her family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and accused the authorities of attempting to cover up the incident.
(with PTI inputs)