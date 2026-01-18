Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Government Over NEET Aspirant’s Death

He cited multiple incidents, including the alleged rape and murder of a NEET aspirant, to claim that atrocities against women and girls are increasing under the NDA government.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tejashwi Yadav’s Massive Rally In Chakai, Declares ‘Bihar’s Era of Dishonesty Will End’
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tejashwi Yadav accused the Bihar government of being “insensitive” and “patronising criminals”, alleging a breakdown of law and order and silence by the chief minister on crimes against women.

  • Independent MP Pappu Yadav has sought a CBI probe into the NEET aspirant’s death, with the family alleging sexual assault and an attempted cover-up by authorities.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the Bihar government over the death of a NEET aspirant and alleged rising crimes against women, accusing the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation of being “insensitive” and of “patronising criminals”.

He also alleged that the chief minister has been maintaining “silence” over such incidents.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “The machine-made double-engine NDA government in Bihar has become a tool for corrupt individuals, criminals, and rapists. The insensitive Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, formed through vote-buying, is perpetrating atrocities on girls, female students, daughters, and women across the state.” He further claimed that the “funeral procession of Bihar's law and order” had already taken place.

“Those who are at the helm of the affairs in the state are maintaining a stoic silence on these spine-chilling incidents while pretending to be saints,” the RJD leader alleged.

Referring to a series of crimes, Yadav said, “In Madhepura gang rape and murder of a widow, the heinous gang rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Khagaria, the rape and murder of a NEET aspirant in Patna, etc., these incidents show how this government has become ruthless and cruel.”

Related Content
Related Content

He further alleged that when protests break out against the government and the police, “demonstrators are beaten up and sent to jail”.

“This government treats criminals and rapists as its guests. Even media professionals might not recall when the CM last engaged in dialogue with them. The atrocities and exploitation by this machinery-driven government are increasing day by day,” Yadav claimed.

Meanwhile, independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, has demanded a CBI probe into the death of the NEET aspirant in Patna. He wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday seeking an investigation.

The student, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination, was found unconscious in her hostel room in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar area earlier this month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days. Her family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and accused the authorities of attempting to cover up the incident.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Mitchell Gets To Hundred; Indian Bowlers Under Pressure | NZ 201/3 (36)

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Departs For 128 | VID 213/2 (36)

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Pollard Removes Osman Sadat For 88 | AFG 211/4 (45)

  4. Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

  5. Shubman Gill Buys INR 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Team Amid Indore Water Scare Ahead Of IND VS NZ 3rd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 1, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Next Round; Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo

  3. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

  5. Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  5. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly