Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Update: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail To The Actor Till March 18

Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently embroiled in a legal case. Recently, he surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi, after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay dues in cheque-bounce cases. Yadav had to pay a debt of nearly Rs 9 crore.
Rajpal Yadav granted bail in Rs 9 crore debt case
Yadav had sought interim bail to attend his niece's wedding, which is on February 19 in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi HC heard the bail plea today, February 16, and granted time till 3 pm to pay Rs 1.5 crore in the name of the respondent. The bail was granted after the actor paid the amount to the complainant. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the bail order.
As per reports, to secure bail, the court directed the actor to surrender his passport (if not done yet), pay bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh with a surety of like amount. He is not allowed to leave the country without court's permission.
For the next hearing, which is scheduled on March 18, the court has directed Yadav to either be present in court physically and if he can't do so due to work, then he can join through video conference.
What happened during the previous hearing
On February 12, during the hearing, the Delhi High Court pulled up the actor, saying he is in prison not because of the court's order but due to his own conduct.
"When you have already confessed to the offence, the question of suspending the sentence does not arise," Justice Sharma said.
"I don't understand what the argument is. The judge had said there were no merits to interfere with the conviction. You then said you would explore settlement, went to mediation and said you would pay. For years, you didn't make the payment. Now you want to reopen the case," the court said, asking the actor to explain the reason behind the delay.