Rajpal Yadav 9-Crore Debt And Cheque Bounce Case: Full Legal Timeline And What Happens Next

Support for Rajpal Yadav has come swiftly from within the film fraternity. Sonu Sood publicly stated that Yadav would feature in his upcoming film and offered him a signing amount, describing it as dignity rather than charity. Mika Singh pledged ₹11 lakh to help him deal with the case, while Guru Randhawa also stepped forward with financial assistance. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are said to have reached out privately to extend their support. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees urged the wider industry to offer both moral and financial backing during this difficult phase.