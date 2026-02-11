Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Scheduled For Tomorrow; Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Extend Support

Ahead of the Rajpal Yadav bail hearing, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are among several industry names who have stepped in to help the actor amid his financial crisis.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn And Rajpal Yadav
Salman Khan And Ajay Devgn, Extend Support To Rajpal Yadav Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow amid his cheque bounce case.

  • Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have supported Yadav.

  • The actor is currently in Tihar Jail.

Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing has now become the focus of Bollywood legal news, as several prominent actors step forward to support him during his ongoing financial crisis. The actor, currently lodged in Tihar Jail over a long-running cheque bounce case, may see relief soon as his legal team pushes for bail.

According to his manager, members of the film fraternity have rallied around Rajpal Yadav after news of his Rs 9 crore liability resurfaced. The amount reportedly escalated from an original Rs 5 crore loan taken in 2010 to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Lapata. The film failed commercially, triggering years of financial strain and legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Gurmeet Choudhary comes forward to help Rajpal Yadav - Instagram
After Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case: 'It Breaks My Heart'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn support Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav's latest news suggests that actors Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended assistance, along with Sonu Sood and Varun Dhawan. Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan has also reached out. While specific amounts from the A-list names have not been publicly disclosed, music director Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav has pledged Rs 1.11 crore. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav reportedly committed Rs 11 lakh, while KRK announced Rs 10 lakh.

The manager stated that commitments have been made, but clarified that financial transactions take time to materialise. He described the industry’s response as solid and reassuring for the family.

Related Content
Nawazuddin Siddiqui helps Rajpal Yadav amid loan default case - Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steps In To Support Rajpal Yadav During Financial Crisis - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Guru Randhawa Steps In With Advance Payment Offer

Singer Guru Randhawa has extended financial support to Rajpal Yadav, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail following a court order in a cheque bounce case dating back to 2010. As members of the film fraternity and political figures rally around the actor, Randhawa took to social media to announce that Yadav will feature in one of his upcoming music videos and that an advance payment has already been transferred to assist him.

Guru Randhawa
Guru Randhawa offers help to Rajpal Yadav Photo: Guru Randhawa's Instagram
Rajpal, known for his comic turns in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Dhol, had earlier offered to deposit Rs 25 lakh and proposed a repayment plan for the remaining dues, but the court declined relief and directed him to surrender by February 4, 2026. In his post, Randhawa urged others to come forward, writing that he was following Sonu Sood’s lead and calling for collective support to help the senior actor return home soon.

Rajpal Yadav legal case and bail update

Rajpal Yadav's court hearing update indicates that a bail application has already been filed. His team remains hopeful that he may be granted relief in the upcoming hearing. The actor had earlier told reporters that he was unable to repay the mounting dues before surrendering.

The cheque bounce case dates back several years, with an earlier conviction and imprisonment in 2018. His recent surrender followed failure to clear the outstanding balance.

