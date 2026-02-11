Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Scheduled For Tomorrow; Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Extend Support

Guru Randhawa Steps In With Advance Payment Offer

Singer Guru Randhawa has extended financial support to Rajpal Yadav, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail following a court order in a cheque bounce case dating back to 2010. As members of the film fraternity and political figures rally around the actor, Randhawa took to social media to announce that Yadav will feature in one of his upcoming music videos and that an advance payment has already been transferred to assist him.