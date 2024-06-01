Tej Pratap Yadav, is a notable Indian politician deeply embedded in the political landscape of Bihar, a state known for its complex and dynastic political narratives. As the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president, Tej Pratap's entry into politics was marked by a blend of legacy and expectation.

His early life was shaped by the considerable influence of his father's political career. Tej Pratap was exposed to the intricacies of political life and public service, which naturally paved the way for his eventual entry into the political arena.

Tej Pratap officially entered the political fray during the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. He contested from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district under the banner of the RJD and won his seat.

His tenure as a legislator began with his appointment as the Health Minister of Bihar in November 2015, as part of the Grand Alliance government comprising RJD, Janata Dal (United), and Congress.