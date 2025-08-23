MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

MS Dhoni’s drive through Ranchi quickly turned into a talking point, with fans highlighting his bond with the Army and love for big cars

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
MS Dhoni drives army-inspired hummer in Ranchi
MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi Photo: Instagram/ MS Dhoni
Summary
  • Dhoni’s Army-inspired Hummer stole the spotlight, with a viral video of his luxury SUV ride in Ranchi.

  • In IPL 2025, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 135.17

  • Dhoni has not confirmed his IPL 2026 plans, stating he’ll take time until December 2025 before making a final decision

Former India skipper MS Dhoni can’t keep himself away from the spotlight. Even after retiring from international cricket, he’s still making headlines off the field. Everyone knows about Dhoni’s love for automobiles, and this time, he was spotted rolling through the streets of Ranchi in his iconic ₹75 lakh Hummer.

But it isn’t just the price and the brand of this monster SUV that makes it special. There’s something more about this that makes it even more iconic. Dhoni has given this car an Indian Army touch, something that has always been close to Dhoni’s heart since becoming an honorary Lieutenant Colonel. As soon as the video started surfacing on social media, it went viral and left everyone talking about it.

MS Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2025

Fans love catching glimpses of MS Dhoni both on the field and off the field as well. He was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 earlier this year. Although Dhoni played some destructive innings during the season but overall it was a very embarrassing season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they won only four matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 matches he played in the 2025 IPL season at a strike rate of 135.17 which included 12 fours and 12 sixes. However, his strike rate of 151.72 in the death overs was one of the most highlighted thing of the season.

On This Day In 2020: After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from International Cricket. - File Photo
On This Day In 2020: MS Dhoni’s Social Media Post Broke The Nation’s Heart On Independence Day

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2026?

Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2026? That’s the question on every CSK fans’ mind. After the conclusion of IPL 2025, Dhoni didn’t give any official word regarding him playing the next season. However, during a recent event, the star wicketkeeper-batter suggested that he is yet to decide whether he’ll be playing or not because there’s still a lot of time left for the next IPL season.

"I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision," Dhoni said during an event.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
