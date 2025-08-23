MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

Dhoni’s Army-inspired Hummer stole the spotlight, with a viral video of his luxury SUV ride in Ranchi.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni can’t keep himself away from the spotlight. Even after retiring from international cricket, he’s still making headlines off the field. Everyone knows about Dhoni’s love for automobiles, and this time, he was spotted rolling through the streets of Ranchi in his iconic ₹75 lakh Hummer.
But it isn’t just the price and the brand of this monster SUV that makes it special. There’s something more about this that makes it even more iconic. Dhoni has given this car an Indian Army touch, something that has always been close to Dhoni’s heart since becoming an honorary Lieutenant Colonel. As soon as the video started surfacing on social media, it went viral and left everyone talking about it.
MS Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2025
Fans love catching glimpses of MS Dhoni both on the field and off the field as well. He was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 earlier this year. Although Dhoni played some destructive innings during the season but overall it was a very embarrassing season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they won only four matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.
Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 matches he played in the 2025 IPL season at a strike rate of 135.17 which included 12 fours and 12 sixes. However, his strike rate of 151.72 in the death overs was one of the most highlighted thing of the season.
Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2026?
Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2026? That’s the question on every CSK fans’ mind. After the conclusion of IPL 2025, Dhoni didn’t give any official word regarding him playing the next season. However, during a recent event, the star wicketkeeper-batter suggested that he is yet to decide whether he’ll be playing or not because there’s still a lot of time left for the next IPL season.
"I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision," Dhoni said during an event.