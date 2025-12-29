Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Les Aigles Eye Round Of 16 Qualification In Clash Against Coelacanth

Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off|11'
Mali have started on the front foot here and have not given the ball at all to Comoros who are hoping for a miracle tonight.
Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: How Can Coelacanths Qualify For RO16?
If Comoros are able to register a shock victory tonight and Morocco win their subsequent match against Mali, only then can the Coelacanths qualify for the round of 16.
Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Les Aigles Playing XI
Starters: Diarra, Doucoure, Diaby, Camara, Gassama, Sangare, Bissouma, Sinayoko, Camara, Dorgeles and Doumbia
Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Coelacanths Playing XI
Starters: Pandor (GK), Toibibou, Soilihi, Kari, Abdullah, B. Youssouf, Bourhane, Z. Youssouf, Selemani, Maolida and Said
Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: South Africa Advance!
In the preceding match of the evening, South Africa beat Zimbabwe 3-2 in a whirlwind encounter to seal their berth in the round of 16. The qualification was made possible as Angola drew 0-0 with Egypt in a simultaneous clash, confirming Bafana Bafana's second spot in Group B.
Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 2
Mali wins: 2
Comoros wins: 0
Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Comoros Vs Mali, AFCON 2025-26 Group A match
Venue: Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
Time: 12:30AM (IST)
Live Streaming: Fancode app/website
Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome
Welcome folks. This is the start of our live blog. Stay tuned as we bring you all the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more.