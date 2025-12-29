Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Les Aigles Eye Round Of 16 Qualification In Clash Against Coelacanth

Representative image of AFCON 2025-26 match (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Welcome to our live coverage of the decisive Group A finale between Comoros and Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 edition in Morocco. The Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca is set for a do-or-die encounter. Mali enter as favorites, currently sitting 2nd in the group after a resilient draw against the hosts in their previous outing. The Coelacanths from Comoros are fighting for survival and they must find their first goal of the tournament and secure an upset victory to keep their knockout dreams alive. Stay tuned for real-time updates, lineups and more.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Dec 2025, 12:41:05 am IST Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off|11' Mali have started on the front foot here and have not given the ball at all to Comoros who are hoping for a miracle tonight.

30 Dec 2025, 12:29:51 am IST Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: How Can Coelacanths Qualify For RO16? If Comoros are able to register a shock victory tonight and Morocco win their subsequent match against Mali, only then can the Coelacanths qualify for the round of 16.

30 Dec 2025, 12:05:59 am IST Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Les Aigles Playing XI Starters: Diarra, Doucoure, Diaby, Camara, Gassama, Sangare, Bissouma, Sinayoko, Camara, Dorgeles and Doumbia

30 Dec 2025, 12:03:57 am IST Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Coelacanths Playing XI Starters: Pandor (GK), Toibibou, Soilihi, Kari, Abdullah, B. Youssouf, Bourhane, Z. Youssouf, Selemani, Maolida and Said

29 Dec 2025, 11:42:07 pm IST Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: South Africa Advance! In the preceding match of the evening, South Africa beat Zimbabwe 3-2 in a whirlwind encounter to seal their berth in the round of 16. The qualification was made possible as Angola drew 0-0 with Egypt in a simultaneous clash, confirming Bafana Bafana's second spot in Group B.

29 Dec 2025, 11:07:02 pm IST Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Head-To-Head Total matches: 2 Mali wins: 2 Comoros wins: 0

29 Dec 2025, 10:46:10 pm IST Comoros Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Comoros Vs Mali, AFCON 2025-26 Group A match Venue: Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca Time: 12:30AM (IST) Live Streaming: Fancode app/website