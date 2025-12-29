Zimbabwe Vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Moremi Gives Bafana Bafana Lead Over Warriors In Marrakech

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa LIVE, AFCON 2025: Catch the LIVE scores and updates from the Africa Cup of Nations Group B Matchday 3 fixture at Stade de Marrakech on December 29, 2025, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Mohamed Sobhy
Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy clears the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Hello and welcome to tonight's 2025-26 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) coverage featuring two Group B teams, South Africa and Zimbabwe. This is going to be an entertaining game, and will be played at the Stade de Marrakech. Bafana Bafana lost to Egypt but defeated Angola whereas the Warriors have failed to secure any points in their first two games. Catch the LIVE scores and updates from the Africa Cup of Nations Group B Matchday 3 fixture at Stade de Marrakech on December 29, 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Zimbabwe vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Oswin Appollis Attempt Blocked

Another South Africa attempt as Oswin Appollis's right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Bafana Bafana growing in confidence.

Zimbabwe 0-1 South Africa 11'

Zimbabwe vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Early Goal

Tshepang Moremi has given his side the lead with the game's first goal. Lyle Foster with a brilliant assist as Moremi's left footed shot from the right side of the box, goes into the Zimbabwean net.

Zimbabwe 0-1 South Africa 7'

Zimbabwe vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: KO

And we are away in the ZIM vs RSA, AFCON 2025 Group B match.

Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa 1'

Zimbabwe vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Starting XIs

Zimbabwe vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: RSA Coach Blasts Lack Of AFCON Vibe

South Africa coach Hugo Broos isn’t getting that usual Africa Cup of Nations feeling in Morocco.

Broos, who led Cameroon to the title in 2017 in Gabon and took South Africa to third place at the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast, said Sunday there was a lack of enthusiasm for the 35th Africa Cup.

“In the Ivory Coast and in Gabon, every second of the tournament you felt that you were in a tournament,” Broos said. “The people were – when we went with the bus to train – the people were waving and they were with flags, and here you see nothing. So, I don’t know, but yeah, there is no vibe, there is no typical AFCON vibe. I don’t feel it here.”

(AP)

Zimbabwe vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: H2H

  • Total matches: 19

  • Zimbabwe won: 7

  • South Africa won: 8

  • Draws: 4

Zimbabwe vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

  • Location: Marrakech, Morocco

  • Stadium: Stade de Marrakech

  • Date: Monday, December 29

  • Kick-off Time: 09:30 p.m. IST

Published At:
