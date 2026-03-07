India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Can Out Of Form Abhishek Be The X Factor In Summit Clash?

India Vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup Final: Check Abhishek Sharma's form, role and whether he will be dropped against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Abhishek Sharma Role
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad AP Photo
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India to take on New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • They will play the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

  • Ahead of the final, Abhishek Sharma's form is a concern for Team India

India have entered the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final and they will clash with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 08). India have won the T20 World Cup twice and are currently the defending champions. They will be the favourites at home when they take on dark horse New Zealand.

India have lost only once in the eight games they have played so far. They have won all matches in the group stage and lost only once in the Super 8. The loss came against South Africa, which was the only time they were outplayed. In the semi-final against England, they set up a mammoth total which proved to be narrowly enough to secure a victory. They are set to go all out in the final once again in order to become the first team to defend a T20 World Cup.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have lost two matches in their road to the final. In the group stages, they lost to South Africa and qualified as the second team from the group. Even in the Super 8, they lost against England, but once again, qualified as the second team. They showed their brilliance in the semi-final when they brushed aside South Africa on their way to the final. They will give their all to clinch their maiden world cup title.

Although it is India's batting which has fared better for them than the bowling, Abhishek Sharma has been an area of concern for them. While he continues to receive the backing from the team management, they are unsure which version of Abhishek will turn up for the final.

Form

Abhishek Sharma has scored only 89 runs in the 7 matches he has played in the competition so far. Majority of those runs came in only one innings against Zimbabwe in the Super 8, where he scored a half-century. Except for that, he has barely scored any runs and has inevitably lost his wicket in the powerplay.

Abhishek started with three ducks in the group stages. He has batting average of 12.71 in the competition and an average of 128.98. Although he entered the competition as one of the best strikers in the world, his form has dipped entering the competition and it reflected in his performance.

Role

Abhishek Sharma's role has been to start the innings on a positive note and take on the bowlers early on giving India a fast start. If Abhishek fires, India will be too ahead in the game to catch up with a very strong middle and lower order. Even if he doesn't, they can handle things like they did in this World Cup. But Abhishek scoring barely any runs has put the pressure on the middle order time and again to deliver.

In pressure games, an early wicket and an off-day for any other can prove to be trouble for the team. Not only Abhishek has failed to clear the boundary line time and again, but he has also fell to predictable plans from the opposition.

Planning

Abhishek has been targeted by off-spinners in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The spinners have targeted the stumps, giving him no room and pushing him on the backfoot. Whenever he has premeditated a shot to release pressure, he has found the fielder. Pacers have attacked him by packing the offside and forcing him to make room and go over the top. Both plans have been successful so far.

Sanju Samson's form at the other end should relax Abhishek a bit and give him time to take a few balls before going hard. While he needs to keep up the pace with Sanju, he can play out the good balls and get Sanju play the spin overs before he returns to strike. Changing strategy to try and pick loose balls and not taking on a fielder can help him get back to rhythm in the final.

Will Abhishek Sharma Get Dropped?

It is unlikely that Abhishek will get dropped from the team due to his form. The team management has made it clear that Abhishek is their spearhead and even if he fails, there is enough batting power in the team to get India to a good total. They can afford his failures while a single success from him can ensure India's T20 World Cup victory. That is why, the Team India management will not want to shuffle the batting order ahead of such a big match.

Will Abhishek Sharma play in India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Yes Abhishek Sharma will play in the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Will Abhishek Sharma have a different role in the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final?

No, the team will want him to be as aggressive in the top order as he can to get a good start.

Can Rinku Singh replace Abhishek Sharma in the Team India playing XI?

Given Rinku Singh is a middle order batter, replacing Abhishek with him will lead to an unwanted shuffle in the batting order in a big game/

Can Abhishek Sharma be a x factor in the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Yes, even though he had a poor tournament so far, a good day for him can make India the T20 World Cup champions.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

