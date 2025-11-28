MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

Kohli dropped by Dhoni's residence for dinner and casual meet-up
The two cricketers were seen enjoying a car ride
Kohli will be seen in ODI action starting with the 1st ODI in Ranchi
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli enjoyed a car ride together after the Indian cricket team stars met their former captain at his residence in Ranchi ahead of the start of the ODI series against South Africa.
Former India captain MS Dhoni was seen giving Virat Kohli a ride in the former's car after the two stars met up at Dhoni's residence in Ranchi on Thursday, November 27. The video has been circulated by many on social media. With India set to play their 1st ODI match in Ranchi, many Indian players were seen dropping by Dhoni's house ahead of the opener.
Kohli, who will be seen in action in the 50-over format of the game, was seated in the front row with MSD driving the car. Team India were recently defeated 0-2 in the Test series, but will look to keep that aside and start afresh in the ODI series starting on Sunday, November 30.
Kohli and Dhoni had dinner and then later drove off in the latter's car as fans gathered outside to get a glimpse of the two legendary cricketers. Fans on social media stated that Dhoni dropped Kohli at the team hotel, however there is no official confirmation of the same.
Kohli will be looking to get back to his best on home turf after the series in Australia. After being dismissed for ducks in two games, the star batter made a defiant 74 as India won the final game of the series.
A lot of focus will be on Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer due to injuries. Kohli has a good record against the Proteas, scoring 1504 runs in 31 ODIs, at a staggering average of 65.39. He also has five hundreds and eight fifties to his name.