MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

Kohli, who will be seen in action in the 50-over format of the game, was seated in the front row with MSD driving the car. Team India were recently defeated 0-2 in the Test series, but will look to keep that aside and start afresh in the ODI series starting on Sunday, November 30

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
File image of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Photo: IPL/File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kohli dropped by Dhoni's residence for dinner and casual meet-up

  • The two cricketers were seen enjoying a car ride

  • Kohli will be seen in ODI action starting with the 1st ODI in Ranchi

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli enjoyed a car ride together after the Indian cricket team stars met their former captain at his residence in Ranchi ahead of the start of the ODI series against South Africa.

Former India captain MS Dhoni was seen giving Virat Kohli a ride in the former's car after the two stars met up at Dhoni's residence in Ranchi on Thursday, November 27. The video has been circulated by many on social media. With India set to play their 1st ODI match in Ranchi, many Indian players were seen dropping by Dhoni's house ahead of the opener.

Kohli, who will be seen in action in the 50-over format of the game, was seated in the front row with MSD driving the car. Team India were recently defeated 0-2 in the Test series, but will look to keep that aside and start afresh in the ODI series starting on Sunday, November 30.

Kohli and Dhoni had dinner and then later drove off in the latter's car as fans gathered outside to get a glimpse of the two legendary cricketers. Fans on social media stated that Dhoni dropped Kohli at the team hotel, however there is no official confirmation of the same.

Related Content
Related Content

Kohli will be looking to get back to his best on home turf after the series in Australia. After being dismissed for ducks in two games, the star batter made a defiant 74 as India won the final game of the series.

A lot of focus will be on Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer due to injuries. Kohli has a good record against the Proteas, scoring 1504 runs in 31 ODIs, at a staggering average of 65.39. He also has five hundreds and eight fifties to his name.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 2 LIVE Scores: Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab Bowl First; Mumbai Up Against Vidarbha

  2. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

  3. WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

  4. Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

  5. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. BLOs Face ‘Inhuman’ Pressure Under SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  2. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Washington Shooter Identified As Afghan Immigrant, Trump Blames Biden

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay