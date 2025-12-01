India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI in Ranchi, driven by Virat Kohli’s 135, his 52nd ODI and 83rd international ton. After the match, Kohli said he relies on mental readiness and enjoyment rather than heavy preparation

Virat Kohli Reaction India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Virat Kohli walked back into international cricket looking like he had never stepped away. His month-long break disappeared the moment he took guard in Ranchi, where he produced a perfectly judged 135 off 120 balls, his 52nd ODI century and 83rd international ton.

India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the series opener, and Kohli used the post-match chat to underline why he has never subscribed to the idea of grinding through endless preparation.

"I have never been a believer of a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and I am feeling well, it's good," he said, a pointed message to those questioning his limited game time.

He added more weight to his stance, saying: "I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good. If you're out of form, you want to play more in the nets. Other than that, it's about being mentally ready and enjoying the game."

Kohli’s 100 in Ranchi came after he reached the venue a couple of days earlier to tune in mentally, something he sees as crucial at this stage of his career.

“I wanted to get hold of the conditions in Ranchi. I visualise the game a lot, when I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there. I am 37, so, I also need to take care of my body," he said.

For Kohli, holding on to the joy of batting remains non-negotiable.

"Today was really nice to get into the game like that. Pitch played decently for 20-25 overs before slowing down. I just wanted to play the ball and enjoy the game of cricket. It was about being in a space of enjoyment. And when you get a start, then the experience kicks in and you're able to build an innings,” he added.

