IND Vs SA, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Registers His 52nd Century Against South Africa In Ranchi

Indian batter Virat Kohli brought up his 52nd ODI ton against South Africa on Sunday, November 30 in what was his first appearance for the Men In Blue on home turf for a year. Kohli brought up the century at the JSCA stadium after having retired from Tests and T20Is.
The former India captain brought up the century in the 38th over with a boundary off Marco Jansen, bringing up the three-figure mark at more than run-a-ball. Kohli had earlier been involved in a century stand with Rohit Sharma (57) during the innings.
Earlier, Kohli had stitched an important second-wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma by adding 136 runs. The duo carried the form where they left off in Australia in Sydney, where they had forged a 168-run stand.
The Men In Blue put on a dominant batting display after they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on in the innings. The southpaw had opened the innings with Rohit after Shubman Gill's injury, who is out due to a neck injury, but failed to captailise as he was out for 18 runs.