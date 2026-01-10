Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

Australia declared a state of disaster amid escalating bushfires across several regions.
Hundreds of fires are burning under extreme weather conditions, forcing evacuations.
Emergency services have been reinforced as authorities warn of worsening conditions.
Australia on Friday declared a state of disaster as massive bushfires continued to rage across multiple regions, forcing large-scale evacuations and stretching emergency services to their limits.
Authorities said the declaration was made amid extreme fire conditions, driven by high temperatures, strong winds and prolonged dry weather. Several towns were placed under emergency warnings, with residents advised to evacuate immediately as fires threatened homes, infrastructure and wildlife.
Firefighters from multiple states, supported by defence personnel and aerial firefighting units, are battling hundreds of active blazes. Officials warned that conditions could worsen over the next few days, describing the situation as “catastrophic” in some fire-prone zones.
The bushfires have already caused widespread damage, destroying homes, disrupting power supply and prompting road closures. Relief centres have been set up for displaced residents, while authorities urged people to follow evacuation orders and avoid affected areas.
The government said disaster response measures have been intensified, with additional resources deployed to protect lives and critical infrastructure as the crisis unfolds.