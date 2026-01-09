Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests

However, Reuters’ latest update on the protest states young men and the wider youth population are leading the current wave of protests in Iran, a shift from the 2022–23 demonstrations that were largely driven by women. Nearly half of the country is under 30, and many no longer identify with the Islamic Republic’s ideological foundations. Protesters have expressed frustration over enforced social controls and foreign policy choices, arguing that decades-old revolutionary priorities no longer reflect their aspirations. “The collapse is not just of the rial, but of trust,” said Alex Vatanka of the Middle East Institute, as quoted by Reuters.