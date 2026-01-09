Gandhi To Ram: Dismantling Of MGNREGA And Rewriting Rural Welfare

MGNREGA, enacted in 2005, was an anomaly in post-reform India. Emerging from sustained mobilisation by grassroots movements and policy advocates, it treated unemployment as a structural failure rather than an individual deficit. Its most radical feature was not the number of person-days it generated, but its legal architecture: demand-driven employment, time-bound guarantees, unemployment allowances, social audits, and that fact that it was fully litigable. Several activists and labour economists point out that the contribution of MGNREGA to social justice went beyond its role as an anti-poverty tool.