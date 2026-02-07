Director Lenin Bharathi Calls Rajinikanth ‘Fake Philanthropist’ Over Charity Act, Questions His 'So-Called Generosity'

Rajinikanth gifting a gold chain to a sanitation worker has drawn criticism from filmmaker Lenin Bharathi.
Bharathi took to his social media to call out Rajinikanth for his act.
He called Rajinikanth a fake philanthropist, questioning his generosity.
Beyond cinema, superstar Rajinikanth, 75, is also known for philanthropic work. Recently, he met sanitation worker Padma at his Poes Garden residence and gifted her a gold chain. Rajinikanth's team shared the pics of the meeting on social media. Fans praised the Coolie star for his heartwarming gesture towards the fan.
Filmmaker Lenin Bharathi has criticised the Tamil superstar, calling him a "fake philanthropist" and labelling his gesture as "so-called generosity."
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Lenin shared one of the pictures shared by Rajinikanth’s team, which shows him hugging Padma. In his post, he questioned Rajinikanth for not being there with the sanitation workers when they were protesting outside the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation.
He wrote the post in Tamil, which is loosely translated as: “Where were you, @rajinikanth, all those times when the sanitation workers were protesting for their rights at the entrance of the Ripon Building? Will you identify them only by their uniforms to showcase your so-called generosity, you fake philanthropist?”
Rajinikanth gifts gold chain to sanitation worker
On Tuesday, Rajinikanth’s team shared pictures of the actor gifting a gold chain to Padma. “In a heartwarming gesture, #SuperstarRajinikanth honours frontline worker #Padma with a gold chain, recognising her as a true good Samaritan,” the team wrote.
Padma works as a sanitation worker in T Nagar, where she found an unclaimed pouch containing 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery. She informed her superiors before handing it over to the Pondy Bazaar police station. Later, the ornaments were handed over to the owners. When the news broke, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Padma and gave her a Rs 1 lakh cheque.