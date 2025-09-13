Sometimes, the limits imposed on the star—by us or his detractors—work like prompts for a novel act by our idol. The impossibility of dying becomes the basis for the spectacular (re)entry of Rajinikanth in Sivaji, where the titular character stages his own death only to return in a new getup as MGR. The fun doesn’t end there. MGR delivers the punch line to the villain: “I am Sivaji and MGR too.” A clever and audacious wink at viewers who know that Sivaji was the acting star while MGR was the action star. In the same sequence we see Sivaji/MGR perform a relatively new mannerism—tossing a chewing gum into his mouth. This gesture recalls his famous flip of the cigarette, which he replaced with gum in Chandramukhi and subsequent films (because he was criticised for encouraging smoking). Not smoking is the new cool.