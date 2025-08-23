Rajinikanth's Team Calls 'Meet And Greet Thalaivar' Event 'Unauthorised And Fake'; Warns Fans Against Participation

Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed called out the 'fake' 'Meet And Greet Thalaivar' contest in Malaysia.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's 'meet and greet' event in Malaysia fake Photo: Instagram/Malik Streams Corporation
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajinikanth’s team issued a statement calling out the 'fake' meet and greet event in Malaysia

  • They called it 'completely unauthorised' promotion

  • The team warned fans and public from participating in the contest

There have been reports that superstar Rajinikanth is going to meet and greet his fans at an event in Malaysia. Thalaivar's team has now issued a statement calling it a “completely unauthorised” activity.

As per a report in IANS, in the official statement, Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed clearly stated that the “Meet & Greet Thalaivar” contest being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia has been announced without any prior permission from the actor.

"Dear All, we would like to clarify that the ‘Meet & Greet Thalaivar’ contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar (sic)," the statement read.

The team also urged the fans and public against participating in the activity.

“We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate or engage in this misleading activity (sic),” the statement added.

Rajinikanth in Coolie - IMDB
Coolie Review | Rajinikanth Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster As Cinema Exits The Hall

BY Lalita Iyer

A couple of days ago, Malik Streams, a distribution firm, made the announcement by putting up a poster of Rajinikanth from Coolie, on its Instagram handle. They captioned it, "COOLIE WATCH & WIN CONTEST. The chance of a lifetime: Meet & Greet with Superstar Rajinikanth awaits! All you have to do is: Purchase Coolie movie tickets, Post them on your Instagram feed (public account), Use #COOLIEWW2025."

The post further read: "Only the Top 3 highest purchasers will win this golden opportunity."

They also wrote that one can purchase Coolie movie tickets and post them on their Instagram feeds (not stories), and they should include the hashtag #COOLIEWW2025 in their posts. The firm also mentioned the full rules and regulations of the contest.

Coolie makers move Madras High Court for receiving A certificate by CBFC - X/Sun Pictures
Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Despite a slowdown during the weekdays, Coolie has reportedly crossed the Rs 450-crore mark worldwide after nine days.

The action drama has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan was seen in a special cameo appearance.

Published At:
