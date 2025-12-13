2024 Eurovision Winner Nemo Returns Trophy Over Israel’s Participation

Swiss singer Nemo insists Eurovision's claimed ideals aren't affirmed by organizer's decisions.
Iceland, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia have rescinded their participation in the 2026 edition.
Eurovision 2026 will be held in Vienna.
Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo said they will return their 2024 victory trophy in protest over Israel's participation at next year's edition.
The 26-year-old non-binary singer, who won the 2024 edition with operatic pop track, The Code, posted a video on Instagram showing them placing the trophy in a box to be sent back to the Geneva headquarters of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).
“This is not about individuals or artists. It’s about the fact that the contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insists that this contest is non-political,” said Nemo. “Live what you claim. If the values we celebrate on stage aren’t lived off stage, then even the most beautiful songs become meaningless,” they added. Eurovision's supposed ideals of unity, inclusion and dignity for all people aren't reflected in the organizers' decisions.
Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed close to 70, 400 Palestinians, according to the territory’s health authorities. In solidarity with Nemo, Irish artist Charlie McGettigan who won the 1994 Eurovision contest said he also plans to return his trophy.
Iceland joined Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands in boycotting the 2026 edition. Iceland was among the countries that had requested a vote last week on Israel’s participation. it was rejected by the European Broadcasting Union. “When entire countries withdraw, it should be clear that something is deeply wrong,” Nemo said on Thursday.
All five countries have withdrawn after Israel's participation in the competition was officially confirmed last week. Eurovision director Martin Green said: "We respect the decision of all broadcasters who have chosen not to participate in next year's Eurovision Song Contest and hope to welcome them back soon."
Next year’s Eurovision is scheduled to take place in Vienna. 34 countries are slated to participate.