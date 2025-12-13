2024 Eurovision Winner Nemo Returns Trophy Over Israel’s Participation

“This is not about individuals or artists. It’s about the fact that the contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insists that this contest is non-political,” said Nemo. “Live what you claim. If the values we celebrate on stage aren’t lived off stage, then even the most beautiful songs become meaningless,” they added. Eurovision's supposed ideals of unity, inclusion and dignity for all people aren't reflected in the organizers' decisions.