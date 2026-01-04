R. D. Burman Death Anniversary | On Compositions Of Pathos, Reflections And Sadness

The story begins in the 1960s—and so does the parallel of reflection. Burman’s musical genius could be heard in the variation he brought within single albums. His collaborations with some of the greatest lyricists like Sahir Ludhianvi, Anand Bakshi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Javed Akhtar and his most celebrated partnership with Gulzar is testimony to their range and his. The shades of reflection vary—from poignant to irony, from insightful to introspective. As do the tones of sadness, from longing to anger, from craving to defeat, from reminiscence to bittersweet separations. All of this is not reflected only in the words, but also in the tunes and the corresponding instruments selected to bring those tunes alive. The mood, emotion and specific nuances of each word are brought alive through the use of specific sounds of instruments and interludes, giving the songs the depth, melody and meaning that they carry—both within the narratives of the films and in isolation, as they live on in public memory through currency and cultural legacy.