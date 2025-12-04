Spotlighting Others: Being Shashi Kapoor

What changed through Kapoor’s illustrious and varied career is what he chose to draw attention to through his presence. In many commercial multi-starrers like Deewar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Trishul (1978) and Kaala Pathhar (1978), he underscored the lead—like the angry young man, his discontentment with the realities of a failing and faltering system and the anger of the working class, amongst many others. When he played the moral compass of the society, he reflected the idealism that remained ingrained in the country and the ambition of a nation that still saw its future in a collective, based on values of togetherness, secularism and empathy. When he played the role of a privileged individual, he did so with a backstory, as a part of the system that benefited from the oppression of the underprivileged and recognised it. However, at every point, Kapoor’s characters remained empathetic and soft. Usually on the right side of the moral compass, on the right side of rules, he was the conformist—the one who still had hope from the idealism once worshipped. He was soft with women, charming and disarming.