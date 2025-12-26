ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Trophy Tour Concludes Qatar, Oman Legs
After a grand launch at Adam’s Bridge, culturally revered in India as the Ram Setu, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour concluded its Qatar and Oman legs, engaging fans, students and communities across key cities and iconic locations in both countries. In Qatar, the trophy arrived at the Doha Corniche via a traditional dhow, set against the city skyline. During its journey across the country, the trophy visited Sealine Beach, Aspire Zone, also known as Doha Sports City, Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, and Lusail Boulevard. Following Qatar, the trophy continued to Oman, where key stops included the Muttrah Fort, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Royal Opera House Muscat, Oman Across Ages Museum, Jabal Akhdar Viewpoint, and Qurum Beach. The trophy also visited the Oman Cricket Academy, where the senior men’s team were present alongside the U19 men’s team and senior women’s team.
