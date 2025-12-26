Year-Ender 2025: A Visual Parade Through Most Spectacular Sporting Moments

The year that was 2025 presented enough and more moments to sate the sports faithful. Rivalries were reprised, new champions were crowned (like Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League) and there were upsets and comebacks galore. Amid all that, the spectacle offered arresting visuals across disciplines. Here are some of the most eye-catching sports photos from the year gone by.

Updated on:
Best Sports photos of 2025
1/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings
Driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings compete during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally between Al Henakiyah and Alula, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2025. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena, File
2/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Andrew Putnam-Sony Open golf event
Andrew Putnam hits on the 16th hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf event, Jan. 12, 2025, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. | Photo: AP/Matt York, File
3/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Dani Baijens, of the Netherlands
Dani Baijens, of the Netherlands, center, tries to score during the second round, group D, handball match between The Netherlands and North Macedonia at the Handball Men's World Championship in Varazdin, Croatia, Jan. 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic, File
4/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate
Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip, File
5/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-NCAA college basketball
Cameron Crazies student section try to distract Stanford's Oziyah Sellers's as he in-bounds the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Feb. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ben McKeown, File
6/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts sits in the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Feb. 20, 2025, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis, File
7/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Canadas Erik Read
Canada's Erik Read competes in an alpine ski, men's World Cup Giant Slalom, in Hafjell, Norway, March 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti, File
8/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Baylor guard Jalen Celestine
Baylor guard Jalen Celestine (32) is fouled by Mississippi State forward RJ Melendez, left, during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough, File
9/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum, File
10/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Bayerns Leroy Sane
Bayern's Leroy Sane challenges for the ball with Leipzig's David Raum, bottom, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, May 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi, File
11/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the men's semifinal singles match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File
12/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle
Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) loses the ball against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) and guard Erica Wheeler, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, July 16, 2025, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson, File
13/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, right, works toward the basket as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, July 22, 2025, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr, File
14/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Tour de France cycling race
A boy shouts as the pack rides up the Montmartre hill during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris, July 27, 2025 in Paris. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani, File
15/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Cincinnati Reds Elly De La Cruz
Teammates shower Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz with play money in the dugout after his two-run homer during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, in Cincinnati, July 31, 2025. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster, File
16/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Kazakhstans Daisy Jepkemei
Kazakhstan's Daisy Jepkemei competes in a heat of the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase after losing a shoe at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis, File
17/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Qatars Oumar Doudai Abakar
Qatar's Oumar Doudai Abakar competes in a men's 110 meters hurdles heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek, File
18/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Pakistans Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan looses grip on his bat while playing a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri, File
19/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-St. Louis Cardinals Victor Scott II
St. Louis Cardinals' Victor Scott II, bottom, scores against the San Francisco Giants on Brendan Donovan's double during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sept. 23, 2025, in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File
20/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-New Zealands Jorja Miller
New Zealand's Jorja Miller gets her hair pulled by Charlotte Escudero of France during the Women's Rugby World Cup bronze match between New Zealand and France at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Sept. 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton, File
21/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Pavle Peric of Serbia
Pavle Peric of Serbia is blocked by Iran players during a round of 16 match at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city, Philippines, Sept. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila, File
22/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his RBI-Double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill, File
23/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) hurdles Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Byard III (31) on a run during an NFL football game, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Kareem Elgazzar, File
24/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-NFL football
Green Bay Packers fan Jeff Kahlow watches before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 10, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Mike Roemer, File
25/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia drives during a practice session at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Nov. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/John Locher, File
26/26
Year-Ender 2025 Best Sports-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt enters the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Matt Freed, File
