Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Kohli Stumped On 77 As Delhi Lose Momentum, Rohit Sharma Falls For Golden Duck

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 2 Live Score: In the Plate group, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's batting would be the main attraction as Bihar face Manipur. Follow the latest updates from India's premier domestic 50-over tournament

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score
Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second-round matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, to be played across the country on Friday (December 26). A total of 19 games — 16 in Elite groups and three in Plate group — are lined up on Boxing Day. All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they represent Delhi and Mumbai against Gujarat and Uttarakhand, respectively. The senior pros had both hit record hundreds in round 1, and more of the same is expected of them today. Meanwhile, India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill is set to take the field for Punjab against Chhattisgarh ahead of the New Zealand one-day series. In the Plate group, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive batting would be the central attraction as Bihar face Manipur. Follow the live cricket score and updates from India's premier domestic 50-over tournament.
LIVE UPDATES

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Pant Starts Well

Rishabh Pant steadies the innings after early blows and then shifts gears, launching a six and finding the fence a couple of times to move to 30*.

In Jaipur, the Khan brothers’ resistance ends together on 55, leaving the middle order with work to do in both contests.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: GONE! Kohli stumped on 77

Delhi wobble as Virat Kohli is stumped on 77, undone by his aggressive intent while stepping out, with Urvil Patel completing the job. An electric knock ends abruptly, and the pressure now shifts heavily onto Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni as Delhi slide to 108/4.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Delhi Lost Their Third Wicket

Another wicket for Delhi as Nitish Rana is dismissed cheaply, putting the onus back on the visitors to steady the ship. Skipper Rishabh Pant walks in to join Virat Kohli, with the responsibility firmly on the senior duo to take the innings deep.

In Jaipur, Musheer Khan brings up a well-crafted fifty, while Sarfaraz Khan isn’t far behind as Mumbai continue to rebuild after early setbacks.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Delhi Lost Their Second Wicket

Delhi slip to 74/2 as Arpit Rana departs, bringing Nitish Rana to the crease once again alongside Virat Kohli, reprising their productive stand from Wednesday.

Over in Jaipur, Mumbai are shaken by two early wickets, but the Khan brothers, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan, are tasked with steadying the innings and rebuilding.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Treat Your Eyes With This magical Out-swinger

Rajasthan pacer Khaleel Ahmed stunned Jharkhand opener Utkarsh Singh with a magical outswinger in the very first over, sending his off stump cartwheeling.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Fifty for King Kohli

Virat Kohli races to a blazing half-century off just 29 balls, cruising on 58* with 12 fours and a six. Almost everything has come via the boundary, a statement knock that mirrors Rohit’s boundary-heavy assault last game and gives Delhi instant momentum.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: King Kohli Arrives Early

Early wicket for Delhi as Priyansh Arya departs for 1, bringing Virat Kohli to the crease sooner than expected once again. And Kohli wastes no time, straight into rhythm with a crisp boundary to get going.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: ROHIT SHARMA DISMISSED, FIRST-BALL DUCK

Shock early blow for Mumbai as Rohit Sharma departs for a first-ball duck. Going for the trademark pick-up pull, the timing deserts him and he’s caught out in the opening over. A rare off-day for the Hitman, and a stunned silence among the fans.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: No Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Bihar today

Sigh of relief for Mizoram. Vaibhav Suryavanshi misses Bihar’s clash against Mizoram, with his focus shifting to India’s U-19 World Cup preparations. With the tournament just weeks away in Zimbabwe and Namibia, national camp duties take priority.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: First innings watch for Kohli and Rohit

Toss updates bring early intrigue as Uttarakhand and Gujarat both win the flip and send Mumbai and Delhi in first. That means first-innings tests for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma today, with runs on the board crucial and senior heads needed to steady things early.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Fans showing up once again to Witness Hitman's masterclass

The stands were packed to the rafters as fans turned up to watch Rohit Sharma bat and were treated to a masterclass. This morning, it’s deja vu in Jaipur, with early crowds streaming in once again, proof that when superstars step out, the country always shows up.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Centuries galore on VHT Day 1

It was a batter’s paradise as three of the four fastest List A hundreds came on the opening day. Ishan Kishan marked his return with a blistering ton, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk with 190 off just 84 balls, and Devdutt Padikkal smashed 144 to power Karnataka past a 400-plus chase. A day dominated, start to finish, by the batters.

Check everything what's happened on VHT Day 1.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Twin centuries light up the opening round

The opening round had plenty of tons, but all roads led to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Back in the VHT after 15 and 7 years respectively, both slipped into cruise control, effortless hundreds, rapid scoring, and total command of the chase. Still top-three ODI batters, still setting the tempo. No surprises there.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: A Belated Merry Christmas and a Happy Boxing Day to cricket lovers

All eyes may be on Melbourne as England battle to save pride against Australia, but the buzz back home is just as strong. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s two biggest active stars are in action, both desperate to put crucial wins on the board for their teams and end the year on a high.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Good Morning!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. The day after Christmas is abuzz with cricket action and on the domestic front, there is lots to look forward to for the Indian fans. Stay with us as we take you through the key updates from round 2 of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Kohli Stumped In Stunning Dismissal | DEL 149/5 (30.4)

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Kohli Stumped On 77 As Delhi Lose Momentum, Rohit Sharma Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Out For Golden Duck | MUM 175/4 (29.2)

  4. Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN In Early Trouble With Four Batters Dismissed

  5. Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Baba Aparajith Scores Fifty | KER 83/3 (17.3)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Vinod Kumar Shukla: The Creator of Raghuvar Prasad And The World Of Sonsi

  3. BJP Member Shot Dead In Bihar's Samastipur, SHO Suspended

  4. Maharashtra Cold Wave Update: Temperatures Plunge as Winter Tightens Grip

  5. BMC Polls: Deadlock Persists Over Couple Of Seats Between Sena (UBT) & MNS

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

  2. Pope Leo XIV Decries Plight of Palestinians In Gaza In First Christmas Sermon

  3. US Lawmakers Condemn Mob Killing Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

  4. Return of Bangladesh’s Crown Prince

  5. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

Latest Stories

  1. The Myth Factory: Belief, Politics, and the Making of New Ayodhya

  2. Selection in J&K Santosh Trophy Squad Sparks Debate On Representation

  3. Mirwaiz Removes 'Hurriyat Chairman' Designation From Social Media

  4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Opening Day Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

  5. Trump Launches US Strikes On ISIS Targets In Nigeria On Christmas Day

  6. Himachal Nurturing Ground For MSMEs, Start-Ups

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Kohli Stumped On 77 As Delhi Lose Momentum, Rohit Sharma Falls For Golden Duck

  8. Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Fails To Take Off; Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya Has A Solid Start