Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Kohli Stumped On 77 As Delhi Lose Momentum, Rohit Sharma Falls For Golden Duck

Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second-round matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, to be played across the country on Friday (December 26). A total of 19 games — 16 in Elite groups and three in Plate group — are lined up on Boxing Day. All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they represent Delhi and Mumbai against Gujarat and Uttarakhand, respectively. The senior pros had both hit record hundreds in round 1, and more of the same is expected of them today. Meanwhile, India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill is set to take the field for Punjab against Chhattisgarh ahead of the New Zealand one-day series. In the Plate group, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive batting would be the central attraction as Bihar face Manipur. Follow the live cricket score and updates from India's premier domestic 50-over tournament.

26 Dec 2025, 11:05:50 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Pant Starts Well Rishabh Pant steadies the innings after early blows and then shifts gears, launching a six and finding the fence a couple of times to move to 30*. In Jaipur, the Khan brothers’ resistance ends together on 55, leaving the middle order with work to do in both contests.

26 Dec 2025, 10:41:06 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: GONE! Kohli stumped on 77 Delhi wobble as Virat Kohli is stumped on 77, undone by his aggressive intent while stepping out, with Urvil Patel completing the job. An electric knock ends abruptly, and the pressure now shifts heavily onto Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni as Delhi slide to 108/4.

26 Dec 2025, 10:34:41 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Delhi Lost Their Third Wicket Another wicket for Delhi as Nitish Rana is dismissed cheaply, putting the onus back on the visitors to steady the ship. Skipper Rishabh Pant walks in to join Virat Kohli, with the responsibility firmly on the senior duo to take the innings deep. In Jaipur, Musheer Khan brings up a well-crafted fifty, while Sarfaraz Khan isn’t far behind as Mumbai continue to rebuild after early setbacks.

26 Dec 2025, 10:14:58 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Delhi Lost Their Second Wicket Delhi slip to 74/2 as Arpit Rana departs, bringing Nitish Rana to the crease once again alongside Virat Kohli, reprising their productive stand from Wednesday. Over in Jaipur, Mumbai are shaken by two early wickets, but the Khan brothers, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan, are tasked with steadying the innings and rebuilding.

26 Dec 2025, 09:59:08 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Treat Your Eyes With This magical Out-swinger Rajasthan pacer Khaleel Ahmed stunned Jharkhand opener Utkarsh Singh with a magical outswinger in the very first over, sending his off stump cartwheeling. A PEACH FROM KHALEEL IN VHT 🥶



26 Dec 2025, 09:53:40 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Fifty for King Kohli Virat Kohli races to a blazing half-century off just 29 balls, cruising on 58* with 12 fours and a six. Almost everything has come via the boundary, a statement knock that mirrors Rohit’s boundary-heavy assault last game and gives Delhi instant momentum.

26 Dec 2025, 09:15:16 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: King Kohli Arrives Early Early wicket for Delhi as Priyansh Arya departs for 1, bringing Virat Kohli to the crease sooner than expected once again. And Kohli wastes no time, straight into rhythm with a crisp boundary to get going.

26 Dec 2025, 09:11:44 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: ROHIT SHARMA DISMISSED, FIRST-BALL DUCK Shock early blow for Mumbai as Rohit Sharma departs for a first-ball duck. Going for the trademark pick-up pull, the timing deserts him and he’s caught out in the opening over. A rare off-day for the Hitman, and a stunned silence among the fans.

26 Dec 2025, 08:57:44 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: No Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Bihar today Sigh of relief for Mizoram. Vaibhav Suryavanshi misses Bihar’s clash against Mizoram, with his focus shifting to India’s U-19 World Cup preparations. With the tournament just weeks away in Zimbabwe and Namibia, national camp duties take priority.

26 Dec 2025, 08:56:45 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: First innings watch for Kohli and Rohit Toss updates bring early intrigue as Uttarakhand and Gujarat both win the flip and send Mumbai and Delhi in first. That means first-innings tests for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma today, with runs on the board crucial and senior heads needed to steady things early.

26 Dec 2025, 08:35:45 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Fans showing up once again to Witness Hitman's masterclass The stands were packed to the rafters as fans turned up to watch Rohit Sharma bat and were treated to a masterclass. This morning, it’s deja vu in Jaipur, with early crowds streaming in once again, proof that when superstars step out, the country always shows up. MADNESS AT SMS STADIUM FOR ROHIT SHARMA 🥶 [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/uflLD6XQNG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2025

26 Dec 2025, 08:33:35 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Centuries galore on VHT Day 1 It was a batter’s paradise as three of the four fastest List A hundreds came on the opening day. Ishan Kishan marked his return with a blistering ton, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk with 190 off just 84 balls, and Devdutt Padikkal smashed 144 to power Karnataka past a 400-plus chase. A day dominated, start to finish, by the batters. Check everything what's happened on VHT Day 1.

26 Dec 2025, 07:41:34 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Twin centuries light up the opening round The opening round had plenty of tons, but all roads led to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Back in the VHT after 15 and 7 years respectively, both slipped into cruise control, effortless hundreds, rapid scoring, and total command of the chase. Still top-three ODI batters, still setting the tempo. No surprises there.

26 Dec 2025, 07:38:18 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: A Belated Merry Christmas and a Happy Boxing Day to cricket lovers All eyes may be on Melbourne as England battle to save pride against Australia, but the buzz back home is just as strong. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s two biggest active stars are in action, both desperate to put crucial wins on the board for their teams and end the year on a high.