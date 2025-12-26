Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Kohli Stumped On 77 As Delhi Lose Momentum, Rohit Sharma Falls For Golden Duck

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Pant Starts Well
Rishabh Pant steadies the innings after early blows and then shifts gears, launching a six and finding the fence a couple of times to move to 30*.
In Jaipur, the Khan brothers’ resistance ends together on 55, leaving the middle order with work to do in both contests.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: GONE! Kohli stumped on 77
Delhi wobble as Virat Kohli is stumped on 77, undone by his aggressive intent while stepping out, with Urvil Patel completing the job. An electric knock ends abruptly, and the pressure now shifts heavily onto Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni as Delhi slide to 108/4.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Delhi Lost Their Third Wicket
Another wicket for Delhi as Nitish Rana is dismissed cheaply, putting the onus back on the visitors to steady the ship. Skipper Rishabh Pant walks in to join Virat Kohli, with the responsibility firmly on the senior duo to take the innings deep.
In Jaipur, Musheer Khan brings up a well-crafted fifty, while Sarfaraz Khan isn’t far behind as Mumbai continue to rebuild after early setbacks.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Delhi Lost Their Second Wicket
Delhi slip to 74/2 as Arpit Rana departs, bringing Nitish Rana to the crease once again alongside Virat Kohli, reprising their productive stand from Wednesday.
Over in Jaipur, Mumbai are shaken by two early wickets, but the Khan brothers, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan, are tasked with steadying the innings and rebuilding.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Treat Your Eyes With This magical Out-swinger
Rajasthan pacer Khaleel Ahmed stunned Jharkhand opener Utkarsh Singh with a magical outswinger in the very first over, sending his off stump cartwheeling.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Fifty for King Kohli
Virat Kohli races to a blazing half-century off just 29 balls, cruising on 58* with 12 fours and a six. Almost everything has come via the boundary, a statement knock that mirrors Rohit’s boundary-heavy assault last game and gives Delhi instant momentum.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: King Kohli Arrives Early
Early wicket for Delhi as Priyansh Arya departs for 1, bringing Virat Kohli to the crease sooner than expected once again. And Kohli wastes no time, straight into rhythm with a crisp boundary to get going.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: ROHIT SHARMA DISMISSED, FIRST-BALL DUCK
Shock early blow for Mumbai as Rohit Sharma departs for a first-ball duck. Going for the trademark pick-up pull, the timing deserts him and he’s caught out in the opening over. A rare off-day for the Hitman, and a stunned silence among the fans.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: No Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Bihar today
Sigh of relief for Mizoram. Vaibhav Suryavanshi misses Bihar’s clash against Mizoram, with his focus shifting to India’s U-19 World Cup preparations. With the tournament just weeks away in Zimbabwe and Namibia, national camp duties take priority.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: First innings watch for Kohli and Rohit
Toss updates bring early intrigue as Uttarakhand and Gujarat both win the flip and send Mumbai and Delhi in first. That means first-innings tests for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma today, with runs on the board crucial and senior heads needed to steady things early.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Fans showing up once again to Witness Hitman's masterclass
The stands were packed to the rafters as fans turned up to watch Rohit Sharma bat and were treated to a masterclass. This morning, it’s deja vu in Jaipur, with early crowds streaming in once again, proof that when superstars step out, the country always shows up.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Centuries galore on VHT Day 1
It was a batter’s paradise as three of the four fastest List A hundreds came on the opening day. Ishan Kishan marked his return with a blistering ton, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk with 190 off just 84 balls, and Devdutt Padikkal smashed 144 to power Karnataka past a 400-plus chase. A day dominated, start to finish, by the batters.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Twin centuries light up the opening round
The opening round had plenty of tons, but all roads led to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Back in the VHT after 15 and 7 years respectively, both slipped into cruise control, effortless hundreds, rapid scoring, and total command of the chase. Still top-three ODI batters, still setting the tempo. No surprises there.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: A Belated Merry Christmas and a Happy Boxing Day to cricket lovers
All eyes may be on Melbourne as England battle to save pride against Australia, but the buzz back home is just as strong. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s two biggest active stars are in action, both desperate to put crucial wins on the board for their teams and end the year on a high.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Good Morning!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. The day after Christmas is abuzz with cricket action and on the domestic front, there is lots to look forward to for the Indian fans. Stay with us as we take you through the key updates from round 2 of Vijay Hazare Trophy.