Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 1: AUS 152 & 4/0 After Bundling Three Lions For 110 At Stumps

Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 1: Catch the highlights from the Boxing Day Test match as it happened at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as the visiting Three Lions aim to salvage a win after horrific outing across first 3 matches

Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 1
Australia's Scott Boland, second left, along with teammates, successfully appeal for a LBW decision on England's Harry Brook, third right, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Day 1 at the Boxing Day Test lived up to the fickle nature of Test cricket, but few could have predicted just how dramatic it would be. After winning the toss, England elected to bowl first on a green, bowler-friendly deck that kept the batters honest throughout the day.

Australia struggled to post a big total, being bundled out for 152 in just 45.2 overs, with England seamer Josh Tongue claiming a brilliant 5-45, exploiting the conditions expertly.

England’s response was even more chaotic. The tourists’ batting lineup simply could not handle the relentless pressure from the Australian attack and slipped to 110 all out, leaving them trailing by 42 runs by stumps.

The collapse featured several quick dismissals, with local pacers Scott Boland and Michael Neser (4-45) leading the charge, and only a brief counter from Harry Brook provided any resistance. The crowd of nearly 95,000 at the iconic MCG witnessed an old-fashioned Test day where bowlers dominated every session.

Follow The Ball-By-Ball Updates From The Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Right Here:

By the close, Australia had begun their second innings cautiously, finishing on 4/0, and held a 46-run overall lead. Conditions suggest this match could unfold rapidly over the next few days if the pitch continues to assist seam movement, and England will need a collective effort to dig themselves out after such a topsy-turvy opening day. The series already sits heavily in Australia’s favour at 3-0, and another commanding performance could edge them ever closer to a whitewash.

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson (12th man)

The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports network channels in the country.

