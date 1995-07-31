Brydon Carse is a South African-born English cricketer who plays for Durham County Cricket Club and the England cricket team. He is the son of former Zimbabwean cricketer James Alexander Carse, who played county cricket for Northamptonshire. Primarily a right-arm fast bowler who also bats right-handed, Carse generates genuine pace and regularly clocks speeds around 90mph (145kph). He made his international debut for the England cricket team in July 2021. Carse had an interest in cricket from a young age, honing his skills while growing up in South Africa. In 2012, at just 17 years old, he relocated to England with his family and joined the Durham academy, progressing through their age-group teams.

Carse made his first-class debut for Durham in 2016 for the County Championship. He picked up 17 wickets on his debut season for Durham and he was rewarded with a two year deal by the club. He was ruled out of the 2018 County Championship due to an injury. In September 2018, he was offered a three-year contract by Durham.

Carse made his List A debut in April 2019 for Durham in the 2019 Royal London One-day Cup. In April 2022, he was bought by the Northern Superchargers for the 2022 season of The Hundred.

With a British passport thanks to his ancestry, Carse qualified to play county cricket in England after completing his residency requirement in 2019. His skills quickly caught the eye of England selectors, earning his first international call-up for their 2021 ODI series against Pakistan after the original squad withdrew due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Carse seized his opportunity on debut against Pakistan on 8 July 2021. Just a few days later, in the third ODI on 13 July, he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, finishing with impressive figures of 5/61. His raw pace continued turning heads in May 2022 when he was named in England's ODI squad against the Netherlands, clocking speeds up to 91mph (146kph) in the second match.Further international recognition came in August 2023 with a T20I debut against New Zealand as an injury replacement for Josh Tongue. Carse shone with 3/23 to be named Man of the Match. His meteoric rise showed no signs of slowing as he received another call-up in October 2023, this time replacing the injured Reece Topley for the ODI World Cup.