At stumps on the opening day of the four-day fixture, England Lions were placed strongly at 98/1, with Alex Lees batting on 48 (106b) in the company of Oliver Price (20; 63b). The visitors trailed by 96 runs in their first innings.

Potts returned with excellent figures of 6/57, his second successive six-wicket haul, and now has 18 wickets from three matches.