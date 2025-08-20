Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

The deceased, Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, were trapped under the debris and were declared dead after they were taken to the hospital

Outlook News Desk
A three-storey commercial building collapsed in Delhis Azad Market area
representational image | Photo: PTI
1: Three people died on Wednesday after a building collapsed in Delhi's Daryaganj.

2: The information of the incident was received after noon. The deceased were identified as Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq.

Three people died in Delhi's Daryaganj after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the information of the incident was received at 12.14 PM following which four fire tenders rushed to the spot. The building, consisting of ground and two floors had collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

“Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq. They were working at the site when the building caved in, police told PTI.

They were trapped under the debris and were declared dead after being taken to hospital.

Resuce operations at the site - Suresh Pandey
Six Dead, 12 Injured After Roof Collapse At Dargah Patte Shah Inside Humayun’s Tomb Complex In Delhi

BY Ainnie Arif

"Information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm, following which a police team, four fire tenders and rescue officials rushed to the spot. The injured were moved to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Civic authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been informed. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," the officer said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official mentioned that the building collapsed suddenly while construction activity was going on.

"Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately shifted to hospital. Rescue operations are still on," the officer added.

The National Disaster Response Force team also joined the operation after the incident. Delhi Police, fire brigade personnel and the DDMA staff were also involved in the rescue efforts.

Heavy machinery was pressed into service to clear the rubble as rescuers combed through the debris.

Even though construction was underway, the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, PTI reported.

Published At:
