Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

The brothers, who fled to Thailand after the 6 December fire that killed 25 people, face an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and have requested four weeks’ protection from arrest.

Outlook News Desk
Goa nightclub fire tragedy
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
  • A Delhi court refused interim relief to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra and scheduled their transit anticipatory bail plea for further hearing, seeking a response from Goa authorities.

  • Co-owners Ajay Gupta and Surinder Kumar Khosla are also under scrutiny, while five staff members have already been arrested as the investigation into the Arpora nightclub tragedy continues.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a devastating fire killed at least 25 people, failed on Wednesday to secure interim relief from a Delhi court. Their application for transit anticipatory bail was not decided immediately, with the court instead posting the matter for hearing the next day.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, who is dealing with the brothers’ plea, sought a response from the Goa authorities on their request and listed the case for further consideration on Thursday. The two sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail, arguing that they should not face immediate arrest upon returning to Delhi from Thailand, where they have been staying since shortly after the incident. They have also asked for interim protection from arrest until their application is fully heard.

Goa: Police and forensic personnel inspect the site where a fire killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in Arpora, Goa, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 - PTI
How Ignored Notices And Safety Lapses Led To 25 Deaths At Goa Nightclub

BY Jinit Parmar

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, both primary owners of the Arpora-based nightclub, fled to Phuket in Thailand soon after the 6 December tragedy. Following their departure, an Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued to trace their movements. Prior to this, Goa Police had issued a Look Out Circular for Ajay Gupta, one of the other four owners of the nightclub, after officers were unable to locate him at his Delhi residence. Gupta was later detained in Delhi, and officials say he will be arrested once formalities for his transfer to Goa are completed.

Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against another co-owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla, who holds British citizenship. Meanwhile, the investigation has led to the arrest of five members of the nightclub’s staff — chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.

The fire, which broke out around midnight on December 6 at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, resulted in the deaths of 25 people and has triggered a wide-ranging probe into responsibility and safety violations.

