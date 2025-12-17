Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Brought To Goa

Police officials said the brothers would be questioned about alleged safety violations and management lapses at the nightclub, which was hosting a crowded event when the fire broke out.

Outlook News Desk
Luthra brothers taken into police custody
Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a massive fire killed 25 people, upon their arrival in New Delhi. The brothers were deported from Thailand on Tuesday and taken into custody by Delhi and Goa police as soon as they landed in Delhi. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

1. Goa Police questioned nightclub co-owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra after bringing them to the State in connection with the December 6 fire that killed 25 people.

2. The brothers were deported from Thailand, arrested in Delhi, and brought to Goa on transit remand to probe alleged safety and management lapses at the club.

3. Multiple arrests have been made so far, with police investigating fire safety violations and fixing responsibility for the deadly blaze.

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, were brought to the State on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the December 6 fire that claimed 25 lives.

The brothers were deported from Thailand after an international alert was issued against them. They had left the country shortly after the incident, following which their passports were suspended and a Blue Corner Notice was issued. Thai authorities detained them and handed them over to Indian agencies.

After arriving in Delhi, the Luthra brothers were taken into custody by Goa Police. A Delhi court granted a two-day transit remand, allowing investigators to bring them to Goa for further questioning. They are expected to be produced before a local court in Mapusa after interrogation.

Police officials said the brothers would be questioned about alleged safety violations and management lapses at the nightclub, which was hosting a crowded event when the fire broke out. Investigators have claimed that the venue lacked adequate fire safety measures and emergency preparedness.

Several arrests have already been made in the case, including managers and staff associated with the club. The case has been registered under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

The fire spread rapidly inside the packed nightclub, reportedly blocking exits and trapping many people inside. Authorities said the investigation is continuing to establish accountability and examine regulatory compliance by the establishment.

Tags

