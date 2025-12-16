Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa

A team of Goa Police is expected to take custody of the brothers upon their arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Luthra brothers
Once brought back, the Luthras are expected to face multiple charges related to the December 6 nightclub blaze. Photo: X.com
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of a Goa nightclub linked to a deadly fire incident, are expected to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand, officials said.

The two were detained by Thai authorities for overstaying after they left India following the fire at a nightclub in north Goa earlier this month. Their passports were subsequently suspended by Indian authorities, paving the way for their deportation.

A team of Goa Police is expected to take custody of the brothers upon their arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport. They will be produced before a Delhi court, where investigators are likely to seek transit remand to take them to Goa for further questioning and legal proceedings.

The fire, which broke out during a crowded event at the nightclub in Arpora, claimed 25 lives and left several others injured. Investigators are probing alleged violations of safety norms, licensing conditions and fire regulations at the venue.

What Happens To Birch By Romeo Lane?

A civil claim against Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora was converted into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the Bombay High Court's Goa bench on Monday, noting that "someone has to be held accountable in such kind of cases."

Additionally, the HC requested a response from the state government regarding the licenses given to the disastrous nightclub.

The proprietors of the property where the nightclub was located, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar, filed the petition.

The division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan declared that "someone has to be held accountable in such kind of cases" and turned it into a PIL.

It was observed that the local panchayat had failed to take suo motu cognisance of the club and had taken no action despite complaints.

Commercial operations were going on in the structure despite it having served a demolition order, the HC bench pointed out.

Advocate Rohit Bras de Sa, the lawyer representing Amonkar and Divkar, was made amicus curiae in the matter and has been asked to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

