Goa Landowner Alleges Zoning Change Linked to Fire-Hit Birch by Romeo Lane

Amonkar says he has been fighting a 21-year legal battle to reclaim the property, initially tied to a failed 2004 sale agreement with Surinder Kumar Khosla.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
goa nightclub fire
Goa: Police and forensic personnel inspect the site where a fire killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in Arpora, Goa, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar claims his land, originally a salt pan, was reclassified as a settlement zone without notice, allegedly enabling the nightclub’s operation.

  • The zoning issue surfaced as he prepared to approach the high court following the December 6 fire that killed 25 people, while authorities say an inquiry is underway.

A man claiming to be the original owner of the land on which the fire-hit ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub stood has alleged that part of his property was quietly reclassified from a salt pan to a settlement zone without his knowledge, purportedly to benefit the establishment.

Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar said he entered into a sale agreement with Surinder Kumar Khosla in 2004, but the deal was withdrawn within six months after no payment was made. Khosla went on to set up a nightclub on the land, which was later taken over by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the operators of Birch by Romeo Lane.

A blaze swept through the club in Arpora, North Goa, on December 6, killing 25 people, mostly staff members, along with a few tourists.

Amonkar said he has been locked in a prolonged legal dispute with Khosla over ownership of the land. “For 21 years, I have been fighting in courts to get back my land in Arpora, which has been wrongfully occupied,” he told PTI.

Once brought back, the Luthras are expected to face multiple charges related to the December 6 nightclub blaze. - X.com
Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail For Luthra Brothers Ahead Of Deportation

BY Outlook News Desk

He said he has recently discovered what he describes as a fresh concern: “The government quietly changed the zoning of my land without informing me,” he said. Despite ongoing litigation, he added that no notice was ever served to him regarding any zoning modification.

Related Content
Related Content

According to Amonkar, the land on which the nightclub was constructed has been redesignated as a settlement zone. “How can a salt pan be converted into a settlement zone,” he asked.

He said he became aware of the “zone change” on Thursday while compiling documents to move the high court against the club following the fire tragedy.

A senior official from the Goa Town and Country Planning department said an inquiry into the matter is currently in progress, and it would be inappropriate to comment on Amonkar’s allegations at this stage.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Ton-Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi Helps IND Colts Post Record 433-Run Total

  2. Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Anmolpreet Hitting 'Em Cleanly | PUN 52/2 (6)

  3. Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: HAR Racing To Comfortable Win Over Rajasthan

  4. Pakistan Vs Malaysia Live Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Sameer Minhas-Ahmed Hussain Stand Deflates Young Tigers

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  2. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  3. Of 106 Crore Collected By Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Only 75,000 Reached Farmers

  4. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  5. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Mexico Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods, Auto Exports Worth $1 Billion Hit

  2. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  3. Myanmar Military Airstrike on Hospital Kills Dozens in Rakhine State

  4. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  5. 22 Dead After Twin Building Collapse in Morocco’s Fez

Latest Stories

  1. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  2. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  3. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal

  4. At Least Nine Dead, 23 Injured As Bus Overturns On Alluri Sitaramarajud Ghat Road

  5. India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Ton-Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi Helps IND Colts Post Record 433-Run Total

  6. Vaa Vaathiyaar Postponed: Madras High Court Halts Release Of Karthi And Krithi Shetty's Film, Here's Why

  7. India Vs UAE Toss Update, Under-19 Asia Cup: IND Colts Batting First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

  8. Andhra Vs Madhya Pradesh Highlights, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: MP Win Group A Opener By Four Wickets