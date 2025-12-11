Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail For Luthra Brothers Ahead Of Deportation

A Delhi court has denied transit anticipatory bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the brothers linked to the Goa nightclub fire that killed at least 25 people. The decision is a major setback for them as authorities move forward with plans to bring them back to India from Thailand.
During the hearing, Goa Police told the court that the brothers had not cooperated with the investigation and had misled authorities about the timing and purpose of their travel. Police said the two left for Phuket shortly after the tragedy and had no legitimate business reason for their trip. Their legal team, however, argued that the brothers were being misrepresented.
The brothers were detained in Thailand earlier this week following a request from Indian authorities. Deportation proceedings are underway under the existing legal framework between the two countries. Once brought back, the Luthras are expected to face multiple charges related to the December 6 nightclub blaze.
The court’s refusal to grant anticipatory bail means the brothers will not receive temporary protection from arrest upon their return. Goa officials, including senior state leaders, have stated that efforts are being made to ensure the brothers are brought back swiftly to face accountability in the case.
Who Are Luthra Brothers?
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, both primary owners of the Arpora-based nightclub, fled to Phuket in Thailand soon after the 6 December tragedy. Following their departure, an Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued to trace their movements. Prior to this, Goa Police had issued a Look Out Circular for Ajay Gupta, one of the other four owners of the nightclub, after officers were unable to locate him at his Delhi residence. Gupta was later detained in Delhi, and officials say he will be arrested once formalities for his transfer to Goa are completed.
They said they have been “erroneously portrayed” in the case and emphasised that they are law-abiding citizens who have no intention of evading the law.
According to their statement, the brothers plan to arrive in India on December 11 and will cooperate fully with investigating authorities. They said they have full faith in the Indian judicial system and that their decision to return is independent of any legal remedies they have pursued or may pursue.
The brothers were detained in Thailand after leaving India shortly after the December 6 fire. Indian authorities had requested their detention, leading to their apprehension abroad and the initiation of deportation proceedings under the India–Thailand extradition framework. Interpol had also issued a Blue Corner Notice to assist in locating them.