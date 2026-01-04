Goa Club Fire Victims' Kin Seek Death Row For Luthra Brothers

Kin protest at Jantar Mantar demanding death penalty for club owners accused in blaze

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Luthra brothers taken into police custody
Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a massive fire killed 25 people, upon their arrival in New Delhi. The brothers were deported from Thailand on Tuesday and taken into custody by Delhi and Goa police as soon as they landed in Delhi. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Families of victims staged a protest in Delhi, demanding capital punishment for the owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people died.

  • Protesters held brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra responsible, chanting slogans like “hang the killers.”

  • The accused fled to Thailand after the December 6 fire, were deported on December 17, and are now in Goa police custody.

Families of the victims of the Goa nightclub fire held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding a death sentence for the owners of the club where the tragedy occurred.

Raising slogans such as "hang the killers", the protesters named brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, holding them responsible for the blaze that claimed 25 lives.

Goa: Police and forensic personnel inspect the site where a fire killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in Arpora, Goa, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 - PTI
Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

BY Outlook News Desk

The families said that justice must be delivered for those who died and those who were injured in the incident.

The fire broke out on December 6, last year, at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Goa's Arpora village, when it was hosting a dance party. As many as 50 people were injured in the incident.

The two brothers fled the country hours after the incident and travelled to Thailand. They were later deported back to India on December 17 and are currently in the custody of the Goa police. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

  2. Mustafizur’s IPL Fallout: Bangladesh Will Not Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

  5. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  3. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism