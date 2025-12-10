Goa Fire: Luthra Brothers Move To Delhi HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Luthra brothers seek anticipatory bail in a Delhi court after being named accused in the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people.
Police allege major safety violations at Birch by Romeo Lane, including no permits, no fire-safety equipment and no emergency exits.
Authorities have issued lookout notices and moved to revoke the brothers’ passports, while another co-owner has already been detained.
Two brothers — Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra — have filed an anticipatory-bail application at a court in Delhi, days after a deadly fire at their nightclub allegedly killed 25 people in Goa.
The plea comes as investigation intensifies into the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, with police citing serious safety lapses — including lack of fire-safety equipment, absence of emergency exits, and operating without proper licenses or permits.
Authorities have already issued a lookout circular and have sought revocation of the Luthras’ passports, as both reportedly fled to Thailand soon after the incident.
Further action is also underway against other co-owners. On Tuesday, Goa Police detained another co-owner, Ajay Gupta, bringing him to the Crime Branch office in Delhi. He is expected to be presented in court soon as part of the ongoing investigation.
With the case drawing broad public attention, the decision on the anticipatory-bail application and the wider probe into negligence and regulatory failures are being watched closely.
How Did Goa Fire Happen?
When fire swept through Birch By Romeo Lane in Goa’s Arpora, killing 25 in minutes, the tragedy was no accident. It marked the culmination of repeated warnings, regulatory failures, and alleged political shielding that let the nightclub operate despite serious violations.
Authorities sent multiple demolition notices to the club, most recently in April 2024, citing structural and permit violations. Despite these orders, they took no substantive action.
Not only that, in August 2025, the issue surfaced again. Sankalp Amonkar, member of the Goa legislative assembly from Mormugao, raised concerns about encroachment on the Arpora land, flagging both illegal expansion and potential environmental violations. Even then, despite the public nature of the warning, no immediate corrective action was taken.