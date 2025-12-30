India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

India Women will look to complete a 5-0 series whitewash when they face Sri Lanka Women in the fifth and final T20I of the tour at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening.
The hosts have asserted clear dominance throughout this five-match series, winning all four games so far with commanding batting and bowling displays to take an unassailable 4-0 lead.
India’s campaign in this series is not just about victories, it’s also a key part of their preparations ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England in 2026, offering valuable match practice and confidence building for the World Cup year ahead.
Across the first four matches, India’s batting lineup has consistently posted formidable totals and chased targets with relative ease. In the fourth T20I, the hosts produced a massive 221 for 2, their highest Women’s T20I total of the series, with standout innings from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, helping secure a 30-run victory that underscored India’s strength at the crease.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has shown occasional resistance, including a competitive 191 in that same game, but has been unable to convert those efforts into wins against a clinical Indian side. Chamari Athapaththu remains a key figure for Sri Lanka, offering experience and leadership, as they strive to avoid the unwanted mark of a clean sweep.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Squads
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimesha Madushani
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, G Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma