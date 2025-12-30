India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

IND-W vs SL-W Live Score, 5th T20I: India Women aim to complete a 5-0 T20I whitewash against Sri Lanka in series finale after dominant performances throughout the tour. Catch the scorecard and ball-by-by ball commentary of the match below

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Highlights, 5th T20I
India's Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur during their women's T20I match against Sri Lanka on December 27. 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

India Women will look to complete a 5-0 series whitewash when they face Sri Lanka Women in the fifth and final T20I of the tour at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening.

The hosts have asserted clear dominance throughout this five-match series, winning all four games so far with commanding batting and bowling displays to take an unassailable 4-0 lead.

India’s campaign in this series is not just about victories, it’s also a key part of their preparations ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England in 2026, offering valuable match practice and confidence building for the World Cup year ahead.

Across the first four matches, India’s batting lineup has consistently posted formidable totals and chased targets with relative ease. In the fourth T20I, the hosts produced a massive 221 for 2, their highest Women’s T20I total of the series, with standout innings from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, helping secure a 30-run victory that underscored India’s strength at the crease.

Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the fifth IND-W vs SL-W T20I:

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has shown occasional resistance, including a competitive 191 in that same game, but has been unable to convert those efforts into wins against a clinical Indian side. Chamari Athapaththu remains a key figure for Sri Lanka, offering experience and leadership, as they strive to avoid the unwanted mark of a clean sweep.

Related Content
Related Content

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, ​4th T20I: Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimesha Madushani

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, G Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s Premier League 2026: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL - Check Replacements

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, 5th T20I: SL-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  5. SA20 Viewers Express Disappointment Over Brett Proctor Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Anjel Chakma’s Brutal Murder Sparks National Outrage Over Racial Violence

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Spiritual And Social Dimensions Of Seva In Sikhism

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  2. Ukraine Peace Talks To Take U-turn?

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: The Year In Foreign Policy

  5. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast