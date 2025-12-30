India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

Across the first four matches, India’s batting lineup has consistently posted formidable totals and chased targets with relative ease. In the fourth T20I, the hosts produced a massive 221 for 2, their highest Women’s T20I total of the series, with standout innings from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, helping secure a 30-run victory that underscored India’s strength at the crease.