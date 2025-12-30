Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

Tuesday’s Bangladesh Premier League matches postponed following Khaleda Zia’s death
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, died aged 80, prompting nationwide mourning
Narendra Modi paid tribute to Zia amid refuge given to rival Sheikh Hasina
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed both Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 matches scheduled for Tuesday, December 30, 2025, following the death of former prime minister Khaleda Zia. Her passing was announced early Tuesday morning, prompting nationwide mourning.
The decision was taken just hours before the first fixture of the day, which was set to see Sylhet Titans face Chattogram Royals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The second match, between Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders, has also been called off.
The BCB confirmed that both fixtures will be rescheduled, with revised dates to be communicated later. The BPL 2025-26 season, which began on December 26, has completed three matchdays so far. The postponement of the Tuesday matches is unlikely to cause major disruption due to the existing gaps between fixtures in the schedule.
Former PM Zia Passes Away
Zia passed away at the age of 80, with confirmation issued around 6:00 AM local time. Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, she served two terms in office from 1991 to 1996 and 2001 to 2006, and led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as its chairperson from 1984.
In an official statement, the BCB paid tribute to Zia’s role in the growth of cricket in Bangladesh, acknowledging her “constant blessings and good wishes” for the sport and her support for infrastructure development at the national level.
Modi Pays Tribute To Zia
Zia’s death has triggered a seven-day mourning period announced by the BNP, with black flags to be flown at party offices and prayer meetings planned across the country.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, posting on X that he was “deeply saddened” by Zia’s passing. He recalled a meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015, noting her role as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and her contribution to bilateral relations.
“We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership,” Modi wrote.
This comes against the backdrop of former Bangladeshi prime minister and Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina, a long-time political rival of Zia, currently being in India after seeking refuge following her exile and death sentence at home.
Since Hasina’s deposition, the interim government of Muhammad Yunus has called for new general elections, which are scheduled for February 12. The frontrunner for that is Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia’s son, who returned to Bangladesh from a 14-year self-imposed exile on December 25.